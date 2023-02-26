scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Will Mbappe join Manchester United in the summer?: Watch Erik Ten Hag’s cryptic reply

Erik Ten Hag was informally asked about a potential signing of Kylian Mbappe when he was leaving Old Trafford.

Manchester United are expected to delve into the summer transfer market to recruit a new center-forward, and PSG star Kylian Mbappe seems like the perfect fit for the role.

While Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils have been banking upon Marcus Rashford to find the net, the prospect of an elite goalscorer like Mbappe will delight United fans.

Ten Hag, 53, was informally asked about a potential signing of Mbappe when he was leaving Old Trafford a few hours after his side dumped Barcelona out of the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Dutchman could be heard chuckling after spotting the fan holding the shirt in front of him for him to see it before he drove off.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday’s final, Ten Hag said, “It’s a difficult game. It’s a difficult opponent. They are so difficult to beat and it’s a big compliment for them, but we have to find a way to beat them and no matter what. And so we put all the effort in. I have all the respect for the opponent and what the manager, Howe is doing. It is great to see from the outside. And you see also there is a real team and good team spirit. So yeah, it’s gonna be a great game between two really good teams.”

Ten Hag also spoke about the meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson and his message. “He is by doing (not words). I think he left a legacy and that is Manchester United stands for winning and a winning culture. I think he’s such a great example for all of us, for humanity, but for all of us around and in Manchester United, he’s such a big example and we hope that we can make him proud on Sunday.”

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 15:57 IST
