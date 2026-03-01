Will Iran be at the FIFA World Cup?

Iran's participation in the upcoming FIFA 2026 football World Cup is doubtful after USA and Israel engaged with them through air strikes. (FILE PHOTO: Reuters)

Under missile attack from USA and Israel, and retaliating subsequently, sport would be the last thing on Iran’s mind. But the nature of the hostilities have also cast a shadow on their biggest sporting occasion in the foreseeable future, the FIFA World Cup due to be held over the summer in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Iran qualified for their fourth straight World Cup last year same time in March 2025 and were drawn in December’s pot-picks in Washington, allocated all their three pool matches on US soil.

Iran is due to start their first engagement against New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles and then play Belgium on June 21. They then travel to Seattle and play Egypt on June 26.