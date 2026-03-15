Will Football AI Pro offer same analytics to all 48 teams at the World Cup later this year?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino presents President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo)

FIFA unfurled its AI strategy for the upcoming FIFA World Cup this week, and it could see dominant powerhouses and first-timers be granted access to the same analytical data points as the global body is experimenting its Football AI Pro being made available to each of the 48 teams.

Usually, Artifical Intelligence is very meddlesone, but FIFA insists granting similar access to all teams will democratise strategising. The enterprise model seems altruistic, but the deployment remains to be seen.

AINews reported that FIFA was planning to unleash AI-enabled 3D player avatars, and a next-generation Referee View besides the Football Pro. The Football AI Pro is a generative AI knowledge assistant that will be made available to all 48 teams, dipping into FIFA’s considerable Football Language Model and trained on hundreds of millions of FIFA-owned data points. ‘It generates pre- and post-match analysis in text, video, graphs and 3D visualisations, supports prompts in multiple languages, and will not be used during live play,’ AINews wrote.