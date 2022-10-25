scorecardresearch
Will come back to Mohun Bagan as director soon: Sourav Ganguly

Last year, Ganguly had quit the ATK Mohun Bagan board after he faced questions of conflict of interest as a co-owner of the Indian Super League team, along with Sanjiv Goenka.

Earlier this month, Ganguly was replaced as BCCI president by Roger Binny.

Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that he will be back as a director in ISL heavyweight ATK Mohun Bagan. “Long ago, I played for Mohun Bagan Club for over 9 yrs. I’ve many memories of the place. I’m happy to see the transformation of this club. I congratulate them for working to increase the facilities here. I’ll come back as director here soon,” he said as quoted by ANI.

Last year, Ganguly had quit the ATK Mohun Bagan board after he faced questions of conflict of interest as a co-owner of the Indian Super League team, along with Sanjiv Goenka. Ganguly’s position as the BCCI chief, alongwith his presence in the ATK Mohun Bagan board, was seen as potential conflict of interest even by some BCCI members.

Earlier this month, Ganguly was replaced as BCCI president by Roger Binny. Ganguly had wanted to continue as president but was offered the post of Indian Premier League chairman, which he declined. The BCCI had also made it clear that it would not back the former India captain for the post of ICC chairman.

Ganguly had also put in name in the hat to become the Cricket Association of Bengal’s next chief but pulled out of the race last Sunday, paving the way for his elder brother Snehasish to be elected uncontested at its upcoming AGM on October 31.

“Had I been there, it would have meant two or more people would not get any posts. So, I’ve moved aside,” Ganguly had said. “I would have been elected uncontested, but I don’t think it’s right. Others would not have got the opportunity to work for this association. They will be working for these three years now and we will see after that.”

Asked about his next innings, he had said: “Let’s see. I’m free of responsibilities for some time now and I’m happy about it.

(With PTI inputs)

