‘Why’s Norwegian Erling Haaland learning Spanish in England?’ French paper’s curiosity piqued

“Snakker du Spansk?” No, that’s Norwegian. But the question must’ve been gotten put to Erling Braut Haaland: if he knew to speak Spanish.

French paper l’equipe’s English diary section started one right forensic into the possible reasons why the unstoppable Manchester City Norwegian striker has been taking Spanish lessons in England. It was a mystery worth summoning Jo Nesbo.

“AS has learned that the Real Madrid target is receiving Spanish classes. Man City say it is to aid his working relationship with Pep Guardiola,” opened the diary item, hedging on the probable reasons for his new classes. “Diario AS has learned that Real Madrid-linked Manchester City striker Erling Braut Haaland, who holidayed in Marbella this summer and is a fan of Spain, is taking Spanish classes.

While the Real Madrid links are dangled in speculation, Man City seemed to be at pains to point out that it was to smoothen his in-house communication at the club.

“Several Spanish-speaking coaches, players (are) at Man City. At City, the argument is that he is learning the language to aid his working relationship with head coach Pep Guardiola, who leads a backroom team made up entirely of Spanish speakers. City also have a number of players who are either native Spanish speakers or know the language: Stefano Ortega, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gómez, Rodri, Julián Álvarez Rubén Dias, João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva. The dressing room at the Etihad Stadium is a small ‘Spanish society’, so it is not surprising that Haaland is one of the players receiving classes in español,” l’equipe quoted.

There was a twist to the tale: “However, what makes him a stand-out student is that, according to those who know the Norwegian international, he began lessons before joining City.”

L’equipe’s AS diary would further explain: “Haaland earning praise for humility

This has helped Haaland to integrate seamlessly into the City squad, netting 23 goals in his first 17 games for the Premier League champions. Above and beyond his scoring record, what has most caught the attention within the club is his humility.”

Advertisement

“He’s very down to earth – and that’s the most important thing in a person,” City assistant Enzo Maresca had told AS. “Above all in a 20-year-old lad who is arguably the best striker in the world right now. He’s very humble and works very hard.”

All this brewed in the speculation broth while Haaland was recovering from an ankle injury – “a little damaged ligament.” AS said Guardiola had not offered a clear timeline on Haaland’s recovery – “a week, ten days, anything can happen” – so the player is doubtful for City’s last two games before the seven-week World Cup break. With Norway not qualifying for the tournament, “it is a period that will allow the striker to rest. It has not yet been confirmed whether or not he will join City’s warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi.”

Meanwhile the Spanish lessons continue.