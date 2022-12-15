scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Why Theo Hernandez wanted to win World Cup for brother Lucas who had his right knee ACL smashed in 4-1 win vs Aus

When a Chinese journalist told him his nickname among Chinese fans is “Supercar” for speed, he joked: "I prefer Ferrari."

France's Theo Hernandez, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Theo Hernandez wants to win the World Cup for France. And for his big brother, he told the media late November after the Australia game.

Lucas Hernandez was in tears when he ruptured the ACL in his right knee early in France’s 4-1 win against Australia a fortnight ago. His brother Theo replaced him at left back in a straight swap, even though they are different styles of players

“His injury was very bad news for us. It’s not easy for him, either, because it’s also a really long injury,” said the 25-year-old Theo, who is one year younger than his brother.

“I’ve been talking with him on the phone every day since he left Qatar. I want to play in every match here because I want to bring the trophy back for him.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...

France had a nightmare start to the World Cup with star players Kante and Pogba amongst a range of others dropping off due to injury. Lucas though had his ACL ruptured after the start of the tournament.

The younger Hernandez, who plays for Italian champion AC Milan, is more attack-minded than his brother and sometimes seems more like a winger than a defender.

Batmobil man: “Call me a Ferrari”

In a news conference earlier, a Chinese journalist told him his nickname among Chinese fans is “Supercar” because of incredible speed.

“I prefer Ferrari,” he joked, smiling.

Advertisement

Hernandez, the Milan player, is known for his Bat-mobil resembling speed car, which famously got a coat paint of Carbon-vinyl finish for a gleaming all-black finish to the prancing horse.

He had said it’s a dream for him to play on the left side of the French attack with Adrien Rabiot in midfield and Kylian Mbappe up front.

When he set up Mbappe for France’s winning goal in the 2-1 win against Denmark on Saturday they jumped into each other’s arms.

Advertisement

“We combine really well together and it’s a real pleasure,” Hernandez said.

“When you have Kylian in front of you then things become easy. We get on really well on the field.”

It brings a sharp focus to his play, too.

“I try not to miss with any of my passes,” he said.

Coach Didier Deschamps has turned France around in the space of two games, coping with a pile of injuries to adopt a new, more direct approach.

Despite the attacking intent, Hernandez is aware of his place in the team and his defensive duties.

Advertisement

“I know I can’t push up too much,” he said.

(With AP inputs)

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 01:51:38 am
Next Story

Bombay HC grants guardianship of ‘illegitimate’ child to biological parents

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 14: Latest News
close