Why Mexico vs Ecuador at FIFA World Cup has been delayed by an hour

A Mexican fan waits in the rain for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo)

A thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area has delayed the Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador. According to a report by news agency Associated Press, the storm in the area started two hours before the knockout match was set to begin.

The report added that no announcement was made on when it would start.

Mexico are one of the three co-hosts of the ongoing FIFA World Cup along with Canada and the USA. The South American side is hoping to use home conditions to make a deep run in the tournament. History has it that Mexico’s best World Cup performances (reaching the quarter-finals) have always come when they have hosted the tournament, in 1970 and then in 1986.