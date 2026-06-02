Why Sardar Azmoun was left out of Iran’s World Cup squad amid political storm

Iran named their 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, but one major name was missing – striker Sardar Azmoun.

The 31-year-old forward, who has scored 57 goals in 91 matches for Iran and is one of the country’s most successful strikers, was left out of the final squad by coach Amir Ghalenoei. The decision has surprised many fans and sparked debate across Iran.

Reports suggest Azmoun’s omission is linked to a social media post he shared in March. The striker, who plays for UAE club Shabab Al Ahli, posted a picture of himself meeting UAE ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The post reportedly angered Iranian authorities at a time of heightened political tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel.