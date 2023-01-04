‘How (do I) stop? We are world champions, so happy’: What Sergio Aguero said after Lionel Messi got angry with him for drinking too much post World Cup win

For Sergio Kun Aguero, to watch Lionel Messi-led Argentina lift the World Cup was as satisfying a moment as it would’ve been had he featured in the eleven. Having prematurely retired from football in 2021 following being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, Aguero was following Argentina’s campaign at Qatar 2022 and was even invited by the Argentina Football Association (AFA) to share room with his old roommate Lionel Messi ahead of the final.

Messi, however, got angry with Aguero minutes after lifting the World Cup.

“I drank a lot but I didn’t eat. We were world champions. If something were to happen to me, let it be there,” Aguero told TyC Sports. “Leo [Messi] got angry and told me ‘stop’. How [do I] stop? We are world champions, so happy.”

Aguero was part of Argentina’s post-final celebrations and the 34-year-old lifted La Albiceleste skipper on his shoulders as the latter lifted the World Cup in front of the Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium.

General view as Argentina’s Lionel Messi on the shoulders of Sergio Aguero celebrates with the trophy alongside fans after winning the World Cup. (Reuters) General view as Argentina’s Lionel Messi on the shoulders of Sergio Aguero celebrates with the trophy alongside fans after winning the World Cup. (Reuters)

“I lifted the best in the world. I moved my shoulders so that he would jump, but they started to get some stitches in my back,” Aguero said.