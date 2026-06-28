Why is Lionel Messi not starting in Argentina vs Jordan World Cup match today?

Argentina vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina talisman Lionel Messi will start on the bench during their final Group J match against Jordan at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Saturday night.

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The 39-year-old Messi has been benched as manager Lionel Scaloni handles the minutes of his first-choice starting XI ahead of the Round of 32 stage, which begins on Monday. The defending world champions are drawn to face World Cup debutants Cape Verde at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where Messi currently plays club football with Inter Miami.

The match will be played July 3 at 6:00 p.m. (3:30 a.m. IST on July 4).