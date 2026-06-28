Why is Lionel Messi not starting in Argentina vs Jordan World Cup match today?

Argentina vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina talisman Lionel Messi will start on the bench during their final Group J match against Jordan at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Saturday night.
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The 39-year-old Messi has been benched as manager Lionel Scaloni handles the minutes of his first-choice starting XI ahead of the Round of 32 stage, which begins on Monday. The defending world champions are drawn to face World Cup debutants Cape Verde at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where Messi currently plays club football with Inter Miami.
The match will be played July 3 at 6:00 p.m. (3:30 a.m. IST on July 4).
Leo will go to the bench. I’ll hold off on the final starting line-up, but Leo will come in later,” Scaloni told reporters.
“The great merit of everything that’s been done goes to the boys who are always there and train to the max,” Scaloni said. “I think that when there’s an opportunity, there are great players who also deserve to come in. And the idea is for the team to play in the same way.”
Messi will still likely come on as a sub in the second half of the game.
“The hope is that the team will play the same way. That’s what we’re going to try to do,” Scaloni said. “Jordan is a good opponent, and we’re not taking anything for granted. We’ll try to tweak some aspects of the last match, but with the same intention of controlling the ball and dominating the opponent.”
Argentina began their World Cup title defence without breaking a sweat in Group J, beating Algeria and Austria by comfortable margins. Led by their talismanic captain, Argentina’s goals have all arrived in the form of Messi, who has bagged a hat-trick and a brace to lead the goal-scoring charts.
Argentina starting lineup: E.Martinez (GK); Senesi, Tagliafico, Otamendi (c), Paredes, Lo Celso, Palacios, Alvarez, Simeone, Paz, La.Martinez.
Jordan starting lineuo: Abulaila (GK); Nasib, Al-Arab, Abu Dahab, Haddad (c), Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Taha, Olwan, Azaizeh, Al-Fakhouri.