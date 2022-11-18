Why Mane mattered to Senegal and African teams’ prospects at World Cup

Sadio Mane has won the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League, FA Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. For the Senegal talisman though, none of those triumphs were comparable to winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021— beating Mohamad Salah’s Egypt in the final.

For him, playing for Senegal triumphs over everything. And just as he was gearing up to put on a show at football’s biggest stage – the FIFA World Cup – everything has fallen apart for him.

Senegal’s football federation announced late on Thursday that 30-year-old Mane will not take part in the World Cup in Qatar which begins on Sunday. Mane picked up a knee injury in Bayern’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on November 8. Despite the injury, the two-time African player of the year was still included in the Senegal squad and was expected to miss at least their first game of the tournament against the Netherlands on November 20.

However, the team revealed in a press conference that further scans showed he would require surgery for the injury and would not be able to play in Qatar and his recovery could take several months.

“MRI has shown that the evolution is not as favourable as we’d have imagined, and so we’ve resolved – sadly – to declare that Mane is forfeit for this World Cup, and normally a surgical intervention will be scheduled very shortly,” Senegal team doctor Manuel Afonso said.

Bayern confirmed later on Thursday that Mane’s surgery was successful and he would soon return to Munich.

A lot was expected of Senegal at this World Cup, since it would be the first time they would play the quadrennial extravaganza as African champions. And Mane was an integral part of that squad. Undoubtedly their biggest star, Mane redeemed himself in that final against Egypt after missing a penalty during the game. Mane scored the winning penalty in their 4-2 shootout win after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Senegal will face hosts Qatar and then Ecuador in Group A after their opener against the Netherlands.

Their biggest challenge in the group will undoubtedly be their opening game, but they are expected to win against Qatar who are playing in their maiden World Cup and Ecuador, who Senegal seem to overpower in all departments.

Once they get into the knockouts it’s anybody’s game, but the ‘Teranga Lions’ will be hoping to do much better than 2002 when they reached the quarterfinals and on their way there, knocked out then defending World and European champions, France.

In fact, they were expected to go further than any African team at a World Cup. Only three teams from the continent — Senegal, Ghana (in 2010) and Cameroon (1990) have reached the quarterfinals at a World Cup.

Senegal would also want to put the disappointment of 2018 behind them. In Russia, Senegal became the first team ever to be eliminated from the World Cup on the basis of fair play (number of cards).

Aliou Cisse, who captained the side that reached the quarterfinal in 2002 and has been the coach for the past seven years, has put together a fabulous team. But their reliance on Mane for goals and inspiration may be their downfall in Qatar. Results in pre-World Cup friendlies have also raised concern. A routine win over Bolivia was followed by a 1-1 draw with Iran, in which Senegal appeared to lack imagination in attack.

With captain Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ismaila Sarr, Abdou Diallo and Boulaye Dia, who have established themselves in Europe, Senegal have a side that can pose a challenge. But in a World Cup, you sometimes need world-class, and Mane was just that. Like his former teammate at Liverpool Virgil Van Dijk, who was set to face him in both the teams’ first match of the campaign, said.

“I am very sorry that Sadio misses the match against us because this World Cup simply deserves the best players, Sadio is one of them. He is world-class, he is my friend and I will miss him.”

Not just Van Dijk. Qatar and the world will miss him.