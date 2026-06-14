Why Lamine Yamal and Spain are wearing cooling vests at World Cup 2026

Yamal and fellow winger Nico Williams have both resumed full training in recent days, giving Spain a timely boost before the start of their campaign. (AP Photo)

With soaring temperatures emerging as one of the biggest talking points of the FIFA World Cup in North America, Spain have introduced a new cooling system to help players cope with the demanding conditions during training.

According to Spanish daily Marca, members of Luis de la Fuente’s squad, including teenage star Lamine Yamal, have begun using specially designed cooling vests as part of their preparations ahead of their tournament opener against Cape Verde.

The wearable technology, developed by Adidas under its CLIMACOOL SYSTEM, is intended to reduce the physical impact of training in hot weather. The vest contains frozen gel that gradually absorbs heat from the player’s upper body, while an insulated jacket helps prolong the cooling effect. The full system also includes cooling overshoes designed to lower body temperature before and after intense sessions.