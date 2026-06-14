Why Lamine Yamal and Spain are wearing cooling vests at World Cup 2026

With soaring temperatures emerging as one of the biggest talking points of the FIFA World Cup in North America, Spain have introduced a new cooling system to help players cope with the demanding conditions during training.
According to Spanish daily Marca, members of Luis de la Fuente’s squad, including teenage star Lamine Yamal, have begun using specially designed cooling vests as part of their preparations ahead of their tournament opener against Cape Verde.
The wearable technology, developed by Adidas under its CLIMACOOL SYSTEM, is intended to reduce the physical impact of training in hot weather. The vest contains frozen gel that gradually absorbs heat from the player’s upper body, while an insulated jacket helps prolong the cooling effect. The full system also includes cooling overshoes designed to lower body temperature before and after intense sessions.
Adidas said the system draws on thermal management research originally developed alongside the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team before being adapted for football. The company hopes the technology will help athletes cope with prolonged exposure to heat during one of the most physically demanding World Cups in history.
The Spanish Football Federation said the equipment can lower an athlete’s core body temperature by up to 0.5 degrees Celsius while reducing skin temperature by up to 13 degrees, giving players a better chance of maintaining performance and recovering more quickly between sessions.
Although Spain’s opening match against Cape Verde will be played in Atlanta’s covered stadium, the squad has been training at an outdoor base in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the conditions have provided an early taste of the challenges awaiting players throughout the competition.
Physical conditioning has become a major focus for the European champions, particularly after several key players arrived at camp with minor injuries. Yamal and fellow winger Nico Williams have both resumed full training in recent days, giving Spain a timely boost before the start of their campaign.
Spain is one of 14 national teams using the technology during the World Cup, where extreme heat and humidity have forced several teams to rethink their training methods. The tournament is being staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with many venues expected to experience high daytime temperatures.
Spain begin their quest for a second World Cup title against Cape Verde on Monday.