Why is Lionel Messi staying back in US after World Cup final

Lionel Scaloni and the rest of the Argentina World Cup team members were welcomed with a red carpet and a military band as they returned to their homeland without captain Lionel Messi and a few other players after their World Cup final defeat to Spain in New Jersey, United States.

The homecoming was not the one the Argentine fans had hoped for, as the expectations were that the outcome would be the same as it was in 2022. After winning the Qatar World Cup, millions of fans came out on the streets of Argentina to celebrate their historic victory, but the numbers in which fans turned out this year too were decent thanks to the performances put in by the team in their run to the final.