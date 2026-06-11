Why Haiti had to alter shirts just days ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Haiti national soccer team players pose for a team photo at the start of an international friendly soccer match against Peru, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Just days ahead of their first match in the FIFA World Cup, Haiti had to alter the design of their jersey. The shirts, which depicted a war scene from the country’s battle for independence, had to be changed due to FIFA flagging it for violating its regulations on ⁠political ​speech.

“During the review process, FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment ⁠regulations ⁠and ultimately requested modifications to the design. While this interpretation ​differed from our intention, ‌Saeta respected the process and implemented the final requirements ‌communicated by ​FIFA,” the shirt manufacturer Saeta said.

One of the least developed countries in the world, Haiti is often described as a failed state. But the Caribbean island of 12 million people, which was ravaged by a devastating earthquake in 2010, will be making its second appearance at the FIFA World Cup this year.