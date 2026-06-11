Why Haiti had to alter shirts just days ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Just days ahead of their first match in the FIFA World Cup, Haiti had to alter the design of their jersey. The shirts, which depicted a war scene from the country’s battle for independence, had to be changed due to FIFA flagging it for violating its regulations on political speech.
“During the review process, FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modifications to the design. While this interpretation differed from our intention, Saeta respected the process and implemented the final requirements communicated by FIFA,” the shirt manufacturer Saeta said.
One of the least developed countries in the world, Haiti is often described as a failed state. But the Caribbean island of 12 million people, which was ravaged by a devastating earthquake in 2010, will be making its second appearance at the FIFA World Cup this year.
The country has had no elected officials since 2023. It is infamous for gang activity that controls almost the whole of the capital Port-au-Prince and there are numerous travel advisories saying one shouldn’t visit the country beset with crimes like kidnappings.
Terrorist activity, civil unrest, widespread hunger and limited health care are other disincentives. So, it’s no surprise that Sebastien Migne, the coach who guided Haiti to the biggest stage in international football for the first time since 1974, has never set foot on the troubled nation since his appointment 18 months ago. The national team has to play its home matches 500 miles away in Curacao, an island nation just off the coast of Venezuela in South America.
Haiti beat Nicaragua 2-0 to qualify for the World Cup after beating frequent World Cup visitors Costa Rica 1-0, and joins other underdogs such as Panama and Curacao from the Concacaf (North, Central American and Caribbean) region at the tournament In its only previous World Cup experience, Haiti exited at the group stage after defeats to Italy, Argentina and Poland.
This year, they have been drawn in Group C along with Scotland, Brazil and Morocco. They’ll play their first match on Sunday against Scotland.