Why Enzo Fernandez’s British transfer-fee record is part soap opera, part circus and part reality show

Less than six months after Manchester United turned down an offer from River Plate to sign the promising Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a reported fee of 20 million pound, a pittance by cash-fizzing Premier League standards, their rivals Chelsea acquired him for a head-spinning 107 million pounds, a British transfer fee record, which probably would be shattered in less than six months when the next window rolls up the shutters.

Between now and then, a lot has changed for Fernandez. Benfica signed him for nine million pounds, some genius in the Portuguese club had foreseen greatness twinkling on his toes that he inserted a 107 million pounds release clause in his contract, Fernandez dazzled in the World Cup with thunderous strikes, flowing passion and slick passing, won the tournament in his maiden appearance, hoarded applause from childhood hero Lionel Messi, and now finds himself as the most twinkling jewel in the collection of Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly. The American business man seems to be so driven by unbound commerce that his six months of spending could make his predecessor, the Ukraine oligarch Roman Abramovich blush. The club has forked out 600 million pounds since his takeover. Whoever claimed that American owners are spendthrifts, money-guzzling sharks!

As ridiculous as this sum seems for a player that shot to limelight just a month ago, with only 70 career league appearances, Fernandez’s was not a panic buy or a whim or fancy. Boehly has hired some of the finest players recruiters in Europe. Technical director of recruitment and talent Christopher Vivell and co-director have worked with Red Bull chain of clubs, the hottest talent producing factory in Europe. Part of the group are Lawrence Stewart, who has worked with Red Bull as well as Monaco, where he helped unearth the French midfield wizard Christopher Nkunku, the director of global Talent and transfers Paul Winstanley, who was the brain behind the emergence of relegation-scrapers Brighton as a competitive force. Surely, they might have pored over hundreds of footages, listened to as many inputs from scouts and technical staff of the teams he has played for or against before squeezing into the shop just before the windows were rolled down.

His purchase soared the gross spent of the January window, a phase when most teams are circumspect when spreeing, to a staggering 815 million pounds, double the previous records of 430 million pounds in 2018 and three-fold the amount in previous January window (£295m). Both windows combined, teams shelled out two million pounds, a runaway record. The heights of ambition of clubs are getting higher by the year, foolproof to the fickleness of global recession, mounting inflation and post-lockdown austerity. But more than the money, what baffles is the drama that unfolds during the transfer window, more dramatic than the battle for the league title, which has been one-sided for several years.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

The deadline-day is an entity in itself, when negotiators spend endless hours brokering a deal, when scribes keep buzzing their sources for the information-nudge, when fans wait eagerly for updates on Twitter handles and news websites. Then the last hour u-turning of plans, last-minute coups, last-second meltdowns, teams playing hardball, agents acting pricey on the bargaining table, and suitors acting pricier. So much so that it could be as dramatic as the World Cup final in Qatar. Then the hurried medicals, rushed unveiling, as though all of these were a deliberate, broader plan to kill mid-league slumber.

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez reacts. (AP Photo) Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez reacts. (AP Photo)

The Fernandez saga that raged on for most of January is a textbook case. Chelsea had expressed their interest as soon as the 22-year-old was adjudged the best young player of the World Cup. So were other clubs, only to be dissuaded by the hefty release clause that Benfica were adamant on meeting. Chelsea attempted a backdoor barge-in, by making the player agree personal terms and thus force the club into selling him. Only for the club to cash in on Chelsea’s indiscretion, and publicly denigrate them. “It’s disrespectful against all of us,” manager Roger Schmidt would say. “So to make the player crazy and then pretend they can pay the clause and later they want to negotiate, I think it’s not what I understand about a good relationship between clubs who maybe want to discuss a player,” he lashed at Chelsea’s negotiating tactics.

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez controls the ball. (AP Photo) Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez controls the ball. (AP Photo)

Then one day, Fernandez stopped coming for practice. When the deal seemed hitting a rough road, he resumed training, made a couple of appearances and even managed to score a goal. Then there are the tales of the transfers that did not happen for the most bizarre reasons. Like Zimbabwean international Benjani Mwaruwari could not attend the medicals in time for a move to Manchester City because he missed a flight because he had fallen asleep. Another story goes that Turkish agent Dr. Erkut Sogut was forced to sort out a transfer from hospital while his wife was giving birth. “My second son is born and I have this photo where they have given me my newborn baby and I’m holding him while still on the phone – I don’t even look at my son, all the interest is in finishing this deal. Finally one hour later it was finished – it was the craziest day of my life,” he recollected to Daily Mirror.

Advertisement

The ripple effect would be dramatic. If Chelsea can splurge, Manchester City would feel they could splurge. Liverpool and Manchester United, with potential new owners six months from now, would not be far behind. Surely Fernandez’s record could be as fleeting as Jack Grealish’s was. Well, who is Jack Grealish exactly? The custard-blonde forward who played 81 minutes across five games in the World Cup and who does not start for the club that whipped up 100 millions pounds to procure his services.

The window, thus, is an event and industry in itself, part soap opera, part circus and perhaps part reality show too, wherein the players are but flies to wanton, rich bosses, buying them for a sport.