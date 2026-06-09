Why does Thomas Tuchel think Jude Bellingham is not a starter at FIFA World Cup

The England team has many attacking talents heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and one of their elite players is Jude Bellingham. The youngster has been quite sensational in every jersey he has donned, for both club and country. However, manager Thomas Tuchel said that despite his gifted skills, he still has to compete with others to earn his spot in the team.

“Of course, he needs to compete. He is one of the starting candidates, and he knows that himself. But we have 14 to 15 players in our team who are capable of starting,” Tuchel said.

“There are also different groups within the team, such as special groups and leadership groups. There are also some players who will play a role in the later stages of the game, they need to bring the right energy to the team, and also set standards in general, accept their roles, and remain competitive,” he furthed added.