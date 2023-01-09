scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Why did Antoine Greizmann colour his hair pink?

Reports claim Manchester United are keen on France’s and Atletico de Madrid’s Greizmann.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann looks on during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona at Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Listen to this article
Why did Antoine Greizmann colour his hair pink?
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Barring the final, where he faded out without an impact, Antoine Griezmann was the chief playmaker for France, sparkling with his creativity, game sense, and willingness to roam all over the park. But the more important question after the world cup among his fans is why is his hair pink when playing for Atlético de Madrid. Luckily, the footballing world doesn’t have hold its breath any longer as he has explained his colour choice.

With my haircuts you really see if I’m happy or not. Since I was little I’ve always been like this, ‘looks’, colors … In the end I always say that it shows that I’m happy with my hairstyles,” he said in a video published by the club.

Watch video:

“The choice was blue or pink. We have three girls at home (his wife and his two daughters) and we are two boys (he and his young son), we voted and pink won” . Democracy begins at home, as they say.

Greizmann also spoke about his relationship with the club.  “They are the ones who gave me everything at a football level, but also in my private life, where I learned many things, values… That’s why I did everything to come back. I know this is my home. It’s where I’m happiest,” he said.

“We have to be an organized team defensively and offensively, stay together, put in intensity as we have been doing in these last few games and enjoy the game, because it will be very nice.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

According to Media Foot, Manchester United are ponding signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. Griezmann’s contract runs out at the end of the season.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

Barcelona’s coach Xavi had said this about Griezmann in the weekend: “I don’t know what it was like for him here. I know he’s important for Atletico. We’ve analyzed it, he’s on the ball a lot, creates chances, organises the attack, he’s very important. We are keeping an eye on him. He’s dangerous in the final third for sure.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 12:07 IST
Next Story

The great OBC data void: Allahabad High Court order on local body elections in UP points to a larger problem

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 09: Latest News
close