Why David Beckham’s son supports Arsenal and not Manchester United?

On Sunday, Manchester United legend David Beckham was trolled by his son Romeo, who supports Arsenal, following Red Devils’ 2-3 loss at the Emirates.

Romeo posted an image of his gloating father on Instagram with the caption “Sleep tight dad.”

Not long after, David commented under the post with “Whatever” along with an angry swearing face.

David Beckham made over 350 appearances for United during a trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford, winning six league titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League, amongst other silverware. He has been a life long Manchester United fan. Romeo, who recently joined Premier League outfit Brentford on a six-month loan deal.

In 2012, Beckham has revealed why Romeo is an Arsenal fan.

“I tried to get Man United shirts on them early. Two of them are Man United fans and one of them’s an Arsenal fan. I don’t know how that happened, but my middle son, Romeo, is an Arsenal fan,” he had told Shrtlist.

“Actually, I do know how it happened. I took him to an Arsenal game and Arsene Wenger treated him so well, gave him a shirt with his name on the back and his favourite number.

“I had that when I was a kid with Man United. I let them support whoever they want. They don’t have to support the teams I played for.”

While speaking to Digital Spy, Beckham has admitted that he was gutted when he found out Romeo supported Arsenal.

“When I found out that my son, Romeo, supports Arsenal, I became disappointed,” Beckham said via Digital Spy.

“I can’t bring myself to support Arsenal, although I do respect the club.”

David Beckham did train with Arsenal for a brief period in January 2013, when then-manager Arsene Wenger allowed him to improve his fitness after leaving MLS outfit LA Galaxy.