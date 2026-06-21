Why could Jeremy Doku leave the Belgium team midway through tournament to go home

Egypt's Ahmed Fatouh ttempts to control the ball as Belgium's Jeremy Doku looks on during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Belgium and Egypt in Seattle, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

After escaping with a draw against Egypt, Belgium are in desperate need for a positive result against Iran in Los Angeles. They can do without a debate over one of their key players of, well, paternal kind.

Pacy winger Jeremy Doku is known for his dribbling skills, but the Manchester City star may have caught Belgian fans and even some of his teammates and coaching staff when he declared that he would leave the squad in North America and go back home to welcome the arrival of his first child.

That Doku won’t be playing against Iran either – due to illness – will not do much to placate those who believe a player should sacrifice a priceless family moment to be with the team. The child is expected in the second week of July, when the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup would be in full swing, and as things stand, Belgium have work to do. But with the last group game being against New Zealand in Vancouver, matters would need to go badly pear-shaped for them not to advance. They would ideally like to win their group to get, in theory, an easier opponent in the Round of 32.