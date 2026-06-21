Why could Jeremy Doku leave the Belgium team midway through tournament to go home

After escaping with a draw against Egypt, Belgium are in desperate need for a positive result against Iran in Los Angeles. They can do without a debate over one of their key players of, well, paternal kind.
Pacy winger Jeremy Doku is known for his dribbling skills, but the Manchester City star may have caught Belgian fans and even some of his teammates and coaching staff when he declared that he would leave the squad in North America and go back home to welcome the arrival of his first child.
That Doku won’t be playing against Iran either – due to illness – will not do much to placate those who believe a player should sacrifice a priceless family moment to be with the team. The child is expected in the second week of July, when the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup would be in full swing, and as things stand, Belgium have work to do. But with the last group game being against New Zealand in Vancouver, matters would need to go badly pear-shaped for them not to advance. They would ideally like to win their group to get, in theory, an easier opponent in the Round of 32.
“It’s my first child, so I would definitely want to be there,” 24-year-old was quoted as saying. “If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child.”
Not everyone agreed that family should get precedence over football, and may have wondered why Doku can’t do what Norwegian centre-back Leo Ostigard did – follow the birth of his first born on FaceTime while being with his team at the World Cup. L’Equipe channel presenter France Pierron believes a father is “completely useless” at the time of a child’s birth, and Doku should respect the privilege of representing his country at a World Cup.
“The World Cup is an incredible joy,” she posted to the Facebook page of French sports publication L’Equipe.
“There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your shoes. It might never happen again in your life. You’re living out a childhood dream, yet you’re going to walk away from it all to attend the birth of your child – a disgusting moment, if you’ll pardon the expression, where the dad is completely useless.”
However, she was forced to apologise after her comments prompted a strong backlash.
“I was expressing a personal opinion, within the context of a contentious exchange,” Pierron said. “I understand that they may have shocked, hurt, or wounded some of you, and I am sorry for that. My intention has never been to minimise the place or role of fathers with their partner and their child.”
Brahim Asloum, the 2000 Sydney Olympics gold medallist boxer for France, put things in perspective.
“A baby is your entire life. A World Cup is over when it is over,” he wrote.
Not all reactions in this regard were serious.
“Why don’t they bring his wife to give birth in the USA? Young Doku can play for the USMNT 18 years later. 😎”
That’s a nod to the case of Folarin Balogun, who was born in America when his pregnant mother wasn’t allowed to board a flight to London and has now become one of the big stars for the co-hosts at his World Cup.