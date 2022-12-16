scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Why Argentina’s coach Scaloni’s hometown won’t celebrate even if Messi wins the world cup

The village is in mourning over the death of a young resident. “I want to send a big hug to the village of Pujato,” Scaloni said.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during training with Leonel Messi. (Reuters)

Leo Scaloni, Argentina’s coach, was the man who convinced Leo Messi to turn out again for the national team. Scaloni was the coach when Argentina won the Copa Cup last year, and ‘La Scaloneta” became a prized slogan among the football fans. But even if Argentia win the world cup, Scaloni’s hometown Pujato in the Santa Fe province in the won’t celebrate.

The home town and its 3700 residents is in mourning over the tragic death of a resident Agustin Fratini (27), who died in a car crash.

“We are not going to celebrate if we are world champions. Everything will be in due time. There will be time to do it,” the municipality’s president Daniel Quacquarini said in a statement to Radio Villa Trinidad. “We will have time to recognize Lionel, which we owe him, but for now and if we are champions, everything will be intimate, out of respect,” he said.

Even Scaloni himself would refer to death of Fratini after their win against Netherlands. ““First of all I want to send a big hug to the village of Pujato, which is having a very sad day, due to the death of a boy from the village. I send a big hug to the Fratini family and the Franceschetti family.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing networkPremium
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing network

Fratini was an electromechanical technician, and evidently a popular man in the village where he lived with his mother Natalia and his grandmother Vilma. He was an only child, a lover of fishing and avid racing. “You are the drug I was injected at birth,” he says on his Instagram profile.

Clarin reported that Natalia is a “teacher who, for many years, has traveled hundreds of kilometers by bus, to different locations to teach and support her son. And her grandmother Vilma pampered him with her favorite homemade dish: Milanese with fries. “He also had another dish that drove him crazy: grilled chicken with leek sauce”.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Last Friday, Agustín was driving from Casilda, 13 kilometers from Pujato, when his car crashed into a tree

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 11:53:33 am
Next Story

Apple iPhone 13 discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Check details

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 16: Latest News
close