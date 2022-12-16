Why Argentina’s coach Scaloni’s hometown won’t celebrate even if Messi wins the world cup

Leo Scaloni, Argentina’s coach, was the man who convinced Leo Messi to turn out again for the national team. Scaloni was the coach when Argentina won the Copa Cup last year, and ‘La Scaloneta” became a prized slogan among the football fans. But even if Argentia win the world cup, Scaloni’s hometown Pujato in the Santa Fe province in the won’t celebrate.

The home town and its 3700 residents is in mourning over the tragic death of a resident Agustin Fratini (27), who died in a car crash.

“We are not going to celebrate if we are world champions. Everything will be in due time. There will be time to do it,” the municipality’s president Daniel Quacquarini said in a statement to Radio Villa Trinidad. “We will have time to recognize Lionel, which we owe him, but for now and if we are champions, everything will be intimate, out of respect,” he said.

Even Scaloni himself would refer to death of Fratini after their win against Netherlands. ““First of all I want to send a big hug to the village of Pujato, which is having a very sad day, due to the death of a boy from the village. I send a big hug to the Fratini family and the Franceschetti family.”

Fratini was an electromechanical technician, and evidently a popular man in the village where he lived with his mother Natalia and his grandmother Vilma. He was an only child, a lover of fishing and avid racing. “You are the drug I was injected at birth,” he says on his Instagram profile.

Clarin reported that Natalia is a “teacher who, for many years, has traveled hundreds of kilometers by bus, to different locations to teach and support her son. And her grandmother Vilma pampered him with her favorite homemade dish: Milanese with fries. “He also had another dish that drove him crazy: grilled chicken with leek sauce”.

Last Friday, Agustín was driving from Casilda, 13 kilometers from Pujato, when his car crashed into a tree