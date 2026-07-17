Why Argentina President Milei will not attend FIFA World Cup final vs Spain?

A superstition will stop Argentina president Javier Milei from attending the World Cup final against Spain in New Jersey. (AP Photo)

Superstitions, known locally as cábalas, are deeply woven into Argentina’s football culture. Fans often repeat the same routines throughout a winning run, whether it is wearing the same clothes, sitting in the same spot, avoiding washing jerseys, or even refusing to move during a match.

It can even stop their President, Javier Milei, from attending Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, when Argentina aim for a historic title defence against Spain.

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Speaking to a local Buenos Aires radio station on Thursday, the 55-year-old Milei said that there was “no way” that he would exchange the confines of his presidential residence, Olivos, for a seat alongside his US counterpart Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the final.