France's Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates with Kylian Mbappe, center, and other teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and France in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Needing to switch up their iconic bleus blue against Norway in their World Cup Group I encounter on Friday night, France have brought one of the most iconic World Cup jerseys to the field at Boston. They may look white, but they radiate pista green.

Even as Ousmane Dembele scored a hat-trick, the French magicians had a green halo to their kit. It was the faintest of pista icecream green coloured trimmings on the shirts – the collar, the silhouette hemline bands on the stitch, and the thin lining to the whole shirt which gleamed that shade of green when the sun rays hit it.