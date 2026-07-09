Coco Fernandes barbar with Achraf Hakimi on the ledt and with Kylian Mbappe on the right. (Instagram screengrab)

Candido ‘Coco’ Fernandes, a barber popular with NBA stars in Boston, received a WhatsApp message last month, requesting him to give trims and fades to a couple of clients. These turned out to be Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Coco’s team might end up being the only pros working with both teams facing off in the quarters.

The private number message as per OneFootball read, “Can you cut KM’s hair tonight at 9.30 pm?”

It took him a smite of time to register who KM was and then Fernandes who owns 2016 origin Mobar Cuts, headed to the France team hotel. Dembele and Marcus Thuram were also lined up to receive the fades. But that was after Desiree Doue said, “We found the best,” a NBC Boston video showed.