‘Whoever leaked this, it’s his last day in the national team’: Courtois slams reports of fight between Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has categorically denied rumours of a rift in his team’s camp following their 2-0 defeat against Morocco in the group stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“There are no problems in the team, it’s just an external attempt to create internal problems. Of course, after a defeat, nobody is happy, but it brings us even closer because we know that we will have to give everything on the lawn on Thursday,” Courtois was quoted as saying by Walfoot in the press conference on Tuesday.

“I was the first furious after the match, you saw the images (smile). But the problem is that there are too many lies around the group, in the press, on social networks, and everything the world takes for granted,” he asserts. “As a group, we can’t let this negativism affect us. Even if certain things have to be said.”

Courtois further said if the identity of the one “leaking” the news is out, they will have their “last day” in the Belgium team.

Claiming reports in the media as false, the Belgian goalkeeper also issued a warning to whoever was spreading the stories.

“We said things to each other, and sometimes it feels good. I don’t think we missed it, but it’s one thing to talk to each other at the table or individually or to talk in a group, to solve everything together. The problem, it’s that what’s said in the press isn’t always the truth. Whoever leaked this? We don’t need to know that. If it gets out, it’s his last day in the national team,” said Courtois.

Belgium captain Eden Hazard also denied that there is a rift in the squad.

“We had a good talk among the players,” Hazard said. “A lot has been said. We talked for an hour about good things and less good things. Now we want to win against Croatia. We now have two days to prepare. We have to be ready.”

Hazard denied there was a confrontation in the dressing room after the Morocco loss, and said he had spoken with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after the latter was quoted as saying the Belgium squad was too old to win the World Cup.

“Nothing happened in the dressing room,” Hazard said. “Only the coach (Roberto Martinez) spoke. I spoke to Kevin De Bruyne, he does believe in the group.”