Monday, Dec 05, 2022

‘Who taught you that bro?’ Ozil tweets after Giroud scores a ‘bounce shot’ against Poland

The shot was made famous by Ozil, former Arsenal team-mate of Giroud, and read how and why he used that shot in his own words.

Olivier Giroud (left) and Mesut Ozil were former Arsenal team-mates. (AP | Twitter/Mesut Ozil)

Former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil tweeted a hilarious text along with a gif after France’s Olivier Giroud scored the goal (52) that took him past Thierry Henry’s record for France.

When Mbappe’s pass came along, Giroud hooked his left foot and hit it in such a way that the ball bounced on the ground and chipped over the charging goalkeeper.

“Nice goal… who taught you that bro  “ tweeted Ozil with a gif of Giroud giving a nod to Ozil.

In an old Arsenal video, Ozil had talked why he does this bounce-chip instead of the regular chip shot.

“When I am in front of the goal and the goalkeeper is running towards you, if you chip, sometimes the defender can get to it. As the ball goes slowly towards the goal. But if you do it like that (he gestures his way, as followed by Giroud as well) it will still chip but it’s quicker. You do that with power and the ball goes over the goalie.”

“They don’t expect these kind of shots. No goalkeeper has come to me to tell anything!”

He also showed the technique. Hit on the ball near the top at an angle and hit it powerfully into the ground.”

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 11:13:00 am
