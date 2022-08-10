scorecardresearch
Who is Veronique Rabiot, Manchester United target Adrien’s mother, who has always commanded headlines

When it comes to negotiating the best possible contract for her son, Veronique will be looking to drive a hard bargain because rather than talking to any intermediaries, she will be talking directly to United football director John Murtough.

August 10, 2022
If Manchester United are seeking the deal for Juventus player Adrien Rabiot over the line, they will have to convince the player as well as his firebrand agent and mother, Veronique.

In principle, the Red Devils have agreed to sign the Frenchman from Juventus as this summer, Erik ten Hag is actually looking for a midfield sign-up. To get the deal done, Old Trafford chiefs will at least need to pay an initial fee of about £15 million.

The Red Devils will have to get on personal terms with Rabiot which entails sitting face to face with Veronique. When it comes to negotiating the best possible contract for her son, his mother will be looking to drive a hard bargain because rather than talking to any intermediaries, she will be talking directly to United football director John Murtough.

Veronique has been in the headlines ever since her son burst onto the scenes for PSG when he was just 17. By 2019, however, the relationship between the French champions and the player had gone south with Veronique claiming that her son was a prisoner at PSG.

Adrien, who was in the final months of his contract at PSG was sidelined from the team by then-coach Thomas Tuchel leading Veronique to say, “He is held hostage by PSG. Soon it will be dry bread, water, and a dungeon! This environment is cruel.”

During Euro 2020 when France lost a penalty shootout to Switzerland in the Round of 16, Veronique was in the eye of the storm again. According to the Athletic, there was a tiff between Paul Pogba’s group and Adrien’s, with the former blaming the latter for a mistake during the match. Veronique would get involved and blamed Pogba for Switzerland’s Mario Gavranovic’s equaliser.

Asked about her outspoken nature, Veronique had said in an interview, “The image of the child with his mother does not reflect reality at all. I am an authoritarian person, it is true. But not what is described in the media.”

Manchester United, meanwhile, has had a tough start to the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton, highlighting their need for a fresh boost of quality. Ten Hag, while evaluating their defeat, stated that one of the major issues of his side was that they were uneconomical in the central part of the ground.

“It wasn’t the defending. We defend as a team and we made passing mistakes that were unnecessary in the midfield, then they took over,” the Dutchman said.

“We have to be better at organization because we have made appointments and they have to do the job which we talked about, which they have been appointed to do.

“That is not what we did and then we got punished. The same with the second goal, it was totally unnecessary from a ball that was loose in the corner on the other side. It is not good that you then go on and concede a goal”, he added.

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
