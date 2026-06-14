Who is Udi Neco, the fan who went viral after Turkey vs Australia WC match

Whenever the FIFA World Cup rolls into town, the world is introduced to a myriad of fans who come in from all corners of the world to support their respective countries. This World Cup is no different with a 22-year-old Scotland fan who has walked for more than 4000 Kms from Los Angeles to Boston, already gaining viral sensation status. There were also videos of a duck waddling around wearing a Mexico jersey.

On Sunday, the internet found another viral fan, this time from Turkey. The fan whose nickname is Udi Neco (Real name: Necdet Ölçerman) is a supporter of the Besiktas club and the Turkey national team and his striking appearance in the gallery in the match between Turkey and Australia captivated the internet.

According to Hungarian news portal Telex, Ölçerman dyes his face in jet black colour, except his hair and beard, which he paints white, in support of Besiktas whose primary colours are black and white. He is also a former member of the Turkish Gendarmerie, a national military-law enforcement agency, and has also met Beşiktaş president Hasan Arat. He has a big social media presence and is spotted in most of Besikas and the Turkish national team matches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Necdet Ölçerman (@udi_neco)

Turkey, meanwhile, did not have the best of starts in the World Cup, losing their first match to Australia 2-0. Pre-match attention had centred on Turkey’s Arda Guler, but it was Australia’s youthful attack that made the difference.

Australia was set up to absorb pressure and break quickly, with Mohamed Toure — back from illness — leading the line alongside ⁠Nestory ​Irankunda.

Their pace and directness provided a constant outlet on the counter, unsettling a Turkish side that dominated possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

That approach paid off in the 27th minute when Irankunda combined pace and control with a composed ​finish ​for his sixth international goal, underlining why the ⁠20-year-old is considered one of Australia’s brightest talents.

While Turkey did enjoy the ⁠bulk of possession ‌and registered more shots on target, they were unable to ​translate that superiority into goals.

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Australia were compact and ‌disciplined throughout, closing off space and limiting Turkey’s effectiveness in the final third.

Guler saw plenty of the ball but repeatedly ran ‌into a wall of ​gold shirts, ​with Australia ​crowding him out whenever he tried to dictate play in dangerous areas.

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach justified his selection ahead of Mathew ​Ryan with a series of important saves, ensuring ⁠Australia’s defensive effort held firm under sustained pressure.

Australia next face the United States in Seattle after the co-hosts opened their campaign with a 4-1 win over ‌Paraguay on ⁠Friday.