Who is Salem-Al-Dawsari, who stunned Messi with the goal of the World Cup

Perhaps, the creative advertising heads had it right all along. For the crispy chips Lays advert aired in Saudi Arabia just before the world cup, they collected the nation’s best footballers to do superhero stuff. The goal keeper Mohammed Al-Owais, who would collect a yellow card for arguing with the referee after a close shave near the end of the dreamy game against Argentina, flies in from top of the stadium and rams his fists into the turf to send tremors that stop the strikers. But the goal of the advert is reserved for Salem-Al-Dawsari, the man who would score the goal of the world cup.

In the fictional goal, he was cramped for room, as he was with Argentine defenders in real life, but somehow he lifted himself for a flamboyant scissor kick.

Al-Dawsari has turned this game on its head! 😳#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022

Real life sometimes pips fictional imagination even. There were more Argentine bodies around him on Tuesday, but Al Dasari twisted, turned and pivoted to nowhere it seemed initially, but he would squeeze himself back into space he had created in first place and that he made it untenanted by his feints.

He would then tap the ball a touch ahead of him and curl to the far right top of the net. A classic YouTube moment for ever and a day.

One of his early trysts with YouTube wasn’t as nice. In 2015, enraged by a decision, he rushed towards the referee. Faces nearly touching each other. And suddenly, he would headbutt (not quite Zidane level), and as the referee started to backtrack, Al Dasari seemed hellbent on charging him again but by then his team-mates arrived. He would be fined a month’s salary by his club Al-Hilal.

Luckily, better videos began to be populated: Genius of Al Dawsari, More dribbles than any one, Al-Dawsari’s Great Goal (the bicycle kick) and such.

Often, he finds himself in cramped spaces in the box, often, he manages to clear space for his right foot, and more often than the opponents would like, the ball ricochets off the back net. A right footer at the left wing.

Al-Dawsari’s life began to look up. He would be in Spain in 2018, making a league appearance against Real Madrid. Shortly afterwards, he would score the winning goal in a World Cup game against Egypt. He was a star back home.

Arab News ran a feature, hailing his pathbreaking ventures into European football. “There needs to be a pioneer who shows people overseas and his colleagues at home that it can be done and that pioneer could be Al-Dawsari.”

In 2018, in the lead up to the Russia world cup, he was the first to be inked under the Argentine-Spanish coach Juan Antonio Pizzi. He didn’t get much game time in Spain for Villarreal, but the reports of the day suggest the real benefit lay off field: in training methods, and a growth in maturity.

Under Herve Renard, his game grew more rounded; from a winger with tricks to driving the creative force of the team.

It all came together at the biggest stage with the greatest footballer watching him on the field. Even Messi would have wished he could have conjured such a dream goal.