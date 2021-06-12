Christian Eriksen: Amidst prayers, a raise of hand relieves football world

Christian Eriksen raises his hand as he leaves the field (Twitter/FabrizioRomano)

Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s UEFA Euro 2020 clash against Finland at the Telia Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday, sending the football world into prayers for the Danish star. The match was suspended after the incident as Eriksen seemed not to respond to initial attempts to resuscitate him by medical staff.

However, Reuters reported that one of their photographers at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano also shared news that Eriksen was responding while he was being stretchered off.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly while running near the left touchline. The midfielder’s teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash.

The match was suspended due to a health emergency, according to a statement from UEFA.

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” said a statement from the Denmark FA a little later.

Eriksen, the talismanic player for the Denmark side, has had an illustrious career spread across Ajax, Tottenham Hotspurs and Inter Milan. He finished second in the Premier League with Spurs and has played in the Champions League final.

A free-kick specialist known for his deadly accuracy in delivering crosses and through balls, Eriksen is the most internationally reputed footballer from Denmark since John Dahl Tommasson.