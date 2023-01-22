scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Who has inspired Arsenal’s dream run? Man United’s legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson, says Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson helped fire Arsenal’s title charge. United are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions and are the only team to beat Arsenal in the Premier League so far

Sir Alex Ferguson and Mikel Arteta.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that he was inspired by United legend Sir Alex Ferguson and praised his “brutal honesty”.

“What really captured me was his presence, his charisma and the way he talked. How honest and brutal he was about certain opinions he had about players and the game.

“I had a few conversations, not formally, but with people around him and it was more listening than talking.”

Incidentally, Arteta had joined Arsenal just days after a brutal 8-2 thrashing by the Red Devils at Old Trafford in 2011 — their most significant loss to United.

Reflecting on it, Arteta said, “The circumstances are sometimes necessary for someone to be given the opportunity.

“Unfortunately it had to be the 8-2 because it was a big result.

“I don’t think it was just the result that got me here, but it probably helped. After that, the rest is history.”

Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola’s No 2 at Manchester City, took up the role of managing Arsenal in December 2019. Since then, he has slowly but surely shown shades of Fergie-style ruthlessness as he brought in fresh blood and removed big stars from the Emirates.

As of now Arsenal are in the hunt for the Premier League title, with a five-point lead at the top ahead of today’s key clash with United.

It will be the first time the Red Devils, revitalised by Dutch boss Erik ten Hag, have met Arsenal with so much at stake since the days of Fergie.

Arteta also praised current Man United manager Erik Ten Hag and said that current side have turned around things around rather fast.

“I think he has implemented a very clear way of playing. They have a really good energy around the place and a lot of things have changed in a very short period of time,” he said.

United are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions and are the only team to beat Arsenal in the Premier League so far this season, earning a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford in September.

First published on: 22-01-2023
