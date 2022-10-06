While You Were Asleep: Xabi Alonso named coach of Leverkusen, Sevilla fires Lopetegui, Ronaldo nutmegs Martinez

Xabi Alonso, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid star, has been hired by Bayer Leverkusen for the position of head coach.

This was after Gerardo Seoane was fired late on Wednesday night.

“In Xabi Alonso we have signed a coach who, as a player, was an absolute world-class professional for many years, an intelligent strategist and very successful in three of the most demanding European leagues,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said.

“Gerardo Seoane did good work for Bayer 04 over the past year and a half, especially with the excellent qualification for the Champions League,” Rolfes said before adding, “Unfortunately, we have strayed from the road to success.”

Leverkusen is currently second from bottom in the Bundesliga. Seoane’s team was also knocked out in the first round of the German Cup by third-division team SV Elversberg.

For Alonso, this will be his first senior management job. He was the reserve-team coach at Real Sociedad for the past three years.

He started his coaching career at Real Madrid’s youth setup.

Sevilla fires Julen Lopetegui

Sevilla made official the departure of coach Julen Lopetegui after the team’s 4-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. An emotional Lopetegui bid farewell to fans who chanted his name after the match.

“I’m very thankful for everyone and very sad to leave a club that I love very much,” Lopetegui said.

“Sevilla will forever be in my heart,” he added.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo nutmeg Lisandro Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo produced a filthy nutmeg on teammate Lisandro Martinez during a Man Utd training session on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo, who will be hoping for a spot in the United starting eleven for their Europa League clash against Omonia on Thursday, showed off his skillset and thus reemphasizing his form.

It all happened during a ‘rondo’ session when the defender was bamboozeled by the legendary Portuegeuse forward.

Ronaldo then went on to celebrate wildly as Martinez bore a sheepish look.