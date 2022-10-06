scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Xabi Alonso named coach of Leverkusen, Sevilla fires Lopetegui, Ronaldo nutmegs Martinez

While on one hand there were managerial movements in European football, on the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo produced a filthy nutmeg on teammate Lisandro Martinez during a Man Utd training session on Wednesday night.

Xabi Alonso was hired by Bayer Leverkusen. Julen Lopetegui was fired by Sevilla. Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his training session with Man United. (AP Photos)

Xabi Alonso, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid star, has been hired by Bayer Leverkusen for the position of head coach.

This was after Gerardo Seoane was fired late on Wednesday night.

“In Xabi Alonso we have signed a coach who, as a player, was an absolute world-class professional for many years, an intelligent strategist and very successful in three of the most demanding European leagues,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said.

“Gerardo Seoane did good work for Bayer 04 over the past year and a half, especially with the excellent qualification for the Champions League,” Rolfes said before adding, “Unfortunately, we have strayed from the road to success.”

Leverkusen is currently second from bottom in the Bundesliga. Seoane’s team was also knocked out in the first round of the German Cup by third-division team SV Elversberg.

For Alonso, this will be his first senior management job. He was the reserve-team coach at Real Sociedad for the past three years.

He started his coaching career at Real Madrid’s youth setup.

Sevilla fires Julen Lopetegui

Advertisement

Sevilla made official the departure of coach Julen Lopetegui after the team’s 4-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. An emotional Lopetegui bid farewell to fans who chanted his name after the match.

“I’m very thankful for everyone and very sad to leave a club that I love very much,” Lopetegui said.

“Sevilla will forever be in my heart,” he added.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo nutmeg Lisandro Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo produced a filthy nutmeg on teammate Lisandro Martinez during a Man Utd training session on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo, who will be hoping for a spot in the United starting eleven for their Europa League clash against Omonia on Thursday, showed off his skillset and thus reemphasizing his form.

It all happened during a ‘rondo’ session when the defender was bamboozeled by the legendary Portuegeuse forward.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...Premium
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Advertisement

Ronaldo then went on to celebrate wildly as Martinez bore a sheepish look.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 07:54:09 am
Next Story

Daily Briefing: Shah rules out dialogue with Pakistan in J&K; RSS chief calls for population control policy

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 06: Latest News