scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

While You Were Asleep: Vinicius escapes injury after horrific tackle in Madrid win, Kyrgios due in Australian court, Juve beat Lazio

The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles.

Listen to this article
While You Were Asleep: Vinicius escapes injury after horrific tackle in Madrid win, Kyrgios due in Australian court, Juve beat Lazio
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Vinicius Junior had a mighty escape in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia in the La Liga on Thursday.

The Brazilian forward got away from a serious injury scare after a vicious foul by Gabriel Paulista in the second half, which ignited a brawl and earned the Valencia defender a straight red card.

Paulista struck a hard kick at Vinicius’ legs after the Brazil forward got past him with the ball in the 72nd minute, sending the Brazil forward hard to the ground.

However, Vinicius quickly got up and went to confront Paulista, shoving him from behind as other players arrived to join the scuffle.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois expressed his unhappiness over the challenge and said, “It was a hit without the ball, for no reason.”

Kyrgios to contest Australian assault charge

Nick Kyrgios was due to appear in an Australian court Friday to apply to have an assault charge stemming from events two years ago dismissed on mental health grounds.

His lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith appeared in a court in Kyrgios’ hometown of Canberra in October and asked for an adjournment so forensic mental health reports could be prepared.

Advertisement

Kyrgios is set to appear in court in person for the first time since he was charged by police by summons in July last year. The charge reportedly relates to an incident involving his former girlfriend.

Juventus beats Lazio in Cup

The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles.

Bremer’s first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year’s final.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises
Advertisement

Juventus broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime when Bremer took advantage of poor goalkeeping from Luís Maximiano to head in a cross from Filip Kostic.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 08:15 IST
Next Story

Blackmail trial of Lewandowski’s former manager opens

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
close