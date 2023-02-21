While You Were Asleep: Valencia lose fifth straight game in La Liga, Cremonese remain winless in Serie A, Al-Hilal storm into ACL quarters

There seems to be no respite for Valencia as they suffered their fifth straight loss and sixth overall in all competitions. Getafe defeated Valencia 1-0.

Striker Borja Mayoral scored his first goal since January in the 82nd minute to end Getafe’s seven-match winless streak in all competitions and move the team out of the relegation zone. It was 16th.

The loss dropped Valencia to second-to-last in the league, two points from safety.

Valencia has only one league win in its last 14 games in a poor run that started under coach Gennaro Gattuso. He was replaced by Baraja, who previously coached in the second division.

Valencia next hosts third-placed Real Sociedad and then visits league leader Barcelona. Getafe is at ninth-placed Villarreal in the next round.

Cremonese vs Torino

Cremonese came close to ending a season-long winless streak in Serie A but was held at Torino to 2-2 on Monday.

Antonio Sanabria gave Torino the lead from the penalty spot at the end of the first half.

But Frank Tsadjout leveled nine minutes after the break and Emanuele Valeri appeared to have turned the match around completely 15 minutes from time.

However, substitute Wilfried Singo equalized four minutes later to prevent Cremonese from recording its first victory back in Serie A.

Last-placed Cremonese was 10 points from safety, while Torino inched to within a point of the final qualifying position for European competition.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli

Titleholder Al-Hilal defeated Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates 3-1.

Odion Ighalo, who arrived in Saudi Arabia from Manchester United in 2021, opened the scoring after 17 minutes in Al Wakrah. South Korean defender Jang Hyun-soo added a second with 18 minutes remaining and Luciano Vietto sealed the win soon after.

Syrian striker Omar Khribin bagged a consolation for Al-Ahli.

Al-Hilal joined local rival Al-Shabab in the last eight. Also from Riyadh, Al-Shabab defeated FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan 2-0 on Sunday. Saudi Arabia was denied a third representative in the next round after Al-Faisaly lost to Foolad 1-0 in Doha. Sasan Ansari’s goal gave the Iranian team the win.