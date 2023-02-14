While You Were Asleep: UEFA admit Champions League final chaos, Gapko scores for Liverpool, Inter held 0-0 at Sampdoria

UEFA, the European governing body has accepted their responsibility for the chaos and horror that ruined last season’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris.

A failed security operation saw tens of thousands of fans held in increasingly crushed queues for hours before the May 28 game at the 75,000-capacity Stade de France, which is a key venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The panel, appointed seven months ago by UEFA, aimed blame Monday at the leadership of both the football body and its commercial subsidiary UEFA Events, and French public authorities.

“It is remarkable that no one lost their life,” the investigation panel wrote in a 220-page document published Monday into a near “mass fatality catastrophe” at the biggest club game in world soccer.

“The panel has concluded that UEFA, as event owner, bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster,” the report said.

UEFA statements during the chaos and after the game blamed Liverpool fans for arriving at the stadium late and using fake tickets to try to gain entry — wrongly blamed on both counts, the report said.

UEFA pledged Monday to “announce separately a special refund scheme for fans.”

The next Champions League final is hosted in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 10.

Merseyside derby

Jurgen Klopp celebrated his 250th win as Liverpool’s manager after beating Everton 2-0 on Monday.

Mo Salah opened the scoring in the 36th minute. January signing Cody Gakpo sealed the win when tapping in from close range in the 49th.

The Holland forward, a $45 million signing from PSV Eindhoven last month, had failed to score in his previous six appearances for his new club, but couldn’t miss after Trent Alexander-Arnold fired a cross to the far post.

The loss leaves Everton in the relegation zone, one point behind 17th-placed Leeds, who it faces at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Liverpool travels to fourth-placed Newcastle the same day, hoping to cut the gap further on its top-four rival.

Klopp hopes the win in the 242nd Merseyside derby can provide lift-off for a team that challenged for an unprecedented quadruple last season.

“Tonight we were there and that has to be the sign for us what we have to do. We probably had 70% possession and scored from two counters, that makes it special,” he said later.

“We needed this game, we needed the performance, our people absolutely deserved it. I loved the atmosphere, it is an insane atmosphere people create here,” Klopp said.

Inter vs Sampdoria

Inter Milan failed to score against relegation-threatened Sampdoria as the match ended in a goalless draw.

The result left Inter 15 points behind runaway leader Napoli, which looks set for its first Serie A crown since 1990. Inter moved three points above Atalanta, Roma and AC Milan in a tight battle for the Champions League spots but saw its faint title hopes diminish further.

Inter had the best of the opportunities at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and could be made to rue several wayward shots.

Francesco Acerbi went closest in stoppage time but saw Samp goalkeeper Emilio Audero push the ball onto the crossbar.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu had also almost snatched all three points for Inter seven minutes from time, but he curled an effort inches wide of the upright.

Sampdoria, which had lost five of its last six matches, remained second from last in the standings.