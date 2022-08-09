While You Were Asleep: Trouble in paradise for Barcelona, Everton rope in Conor Coady on loan from Wolves, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr scores from 60 yards

Barcelona’s new signing Robert Lewandowski, may not be able to play the first game of the season after La Liga has blocked Barcelona from registering new players before season, as per reports.

Barcelona has surprised many in the offseason by making several high-profile signings despite a difficult situation financially.

After a trophyless season in which it didn’t have Lionel Messi for the first time in nearly two decades, the club went to the market and quickly became the top off-season spender in Europe.

Lewandowski arrived from Bayern Munich in a deal worth nearly 50 million euros ($50.9 million), while Raphinha came from Leeds United for nearly 60 million euros ($61.1 million) and Koundé from Sevilla for nearly 50 million euros ($50.9 million).

Barcelona also added young midfielder Franck Kessié and central defender Andreas Christensen, and renewed the contract of Dembélé.

Barcelona recently sold 25% of its Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years for nearly 670 million euros ($682.1 million), and sold a 25% stake of its production hub for 100 million euros ($101.8 million). On Sunday, it played its first game at the Camp Nou since it was renamed following a sponsorship and naming rights deal with Spotify.

Everton bring in Coady on loan

England defender Conor Coady has joined Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan, the Premier League clubs said.

The 29-year-old joined Wolves as a midfielder in 2015 from Huddersfield Town and was transformed into a central defender under former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo. He has made 317 appearances in all competitions for the club.

“It’s incredible to join Everton,” Coady, who captained Wolves for the last four yeas told the club’s TV channel.

“As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager (Frank Lampard) but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join.

“I’ve grown up around the city… I’m someone who was desperate to come here. I’ve got family and friends who are massive Evertonians.”

Coady has 10 England caps, making his debut in August 2020 in the Nations League match against Denmark.

Coady is Everton’s fourth signing of the current transfer window after the arrivals of defender James Tarkowski, former Wolves team mate Ruben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr did a David Beckham

Ismaila Sarr scored a spectacular David Beckham-style chip from his own half but then had a late penalty saved as Watford drew 1-1 with West Brom in the Championship.

David Beckham had scored a similar goal against Wimbledon in 1996.

The 24-year-old Senegal forward gave Watford lead in the 12th minute with a spectacular chip from almost 60 yards out, before Karlan Grant equalised in first half stoppage time for the West Brom. But Sarr missed a 73rd-minute penalty and the match ended in a draw.

West Brom manager Steve Bruce admitted he was torn between applauding Sarr’s wonder goal and criticising Button. “Like everybody in the ground, did I want to applaud it or look at my goalkeeper, thinking ‘where are you?!”’ said Bruce. “It’s a wonderful piece of skill by a very good player. I think he looked to see where my goalkeeper was and he [Sarr] executed it.

Meanwhile, Watford’s manager Rob Edwards called Sarr’s goal as ‘a moment of genius.’

“A moment of genius. It’s pretty special when you see a goal like that – and against the run of play too,” he said.

“It would have been pretty unjust if we had nicked that second goal from the penalty as Albion were up for it and were clearly the better side. But I’d have taken it.”