While You Were Asleep: Trouble in paradise for Barcelona, Everton rope in Conor Coady on loan from Wolves, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr scores from 60 yards

August 9, 2022 7:49:50 am
Barcelona’s new signing Robert Lewandowski, may not be able to play the first game of the season after La Liga has blocked Barcelona from registering new players before season, as per reports.
Barcelona has surprised many in the offseason by making several high-profile signings despite a difficult situation financially.
𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘 𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪 🎥
Gamper Edition 🏆🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/uhh1eN0O3I
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2022
After a trophyless season in which it didn’t have Lionel Messi for the first time in nearly two decades, the club went to the market and quickly became the top off-season spender in Europe.
Lewandowski arrived from Bayern Munich in a deal worth nearly 50 million euros ($50.9 million), while Raphinha came from Leeds United for nearly 60 million euros ($61.1 million) and Koundé from Sevilla for nearly 50 million euros ($50.9 million).
Dembélé ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
Aubameyang ⚽⚽⚽
Raphinha ⚽⚽
Memphis ⚽⚽
Pedri ⚽⚽
Ansu ⚽
Gavi ⚽
Lewandowski ⚽
F. de Jong ⚽
18 goals in six preseason matches! 🔥https://t.co/2QDACvvax8
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2022
Barcelona also added young midfielder Franck Kessié and central defender Andreas Christensen, and renewed the contract of Dembélé.
Barcelona recently sold 25% of its Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years for nearly 670 million euros ($682.1 million), and sold a 25% stake of its production hub for 100 million euros ($101.8 million). On Sunday, it played its first game at the Camp Nou since it was renamed following a sponsorship and naming rights deal with Spotify.
Everton bring in Coady on loan
England defender Conor Coady has joined Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan, the Premier League clubs said.
The 29-year-old joined Wolves as a midfielder in 2015 from Huddersfield Town and was transformed into a central defender under former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo. He has made 317 appearances in all competitions for the club.
Signing off with a message from our new Blue. 👋 pic.twitter.com/qqtHZoJsMh
— Everton (@Everton) August 8, 2022
“It’s incredible to join Everton,” Coady, who captained Wolves for the last four yeas told the club’s TV channel.
“As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager (Frank Lampard) but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join.
🤩 | “The first conversation I had with the manager was a little bit surreal. It’s probably one of the best phone calls I’ve ever had. I had goosebumps.”
Conor’s first interview is now live ⤵️
— Everton (@Everton) August 8, 2022
“I’ve grown up around the city… I’m someone who was desperate to come here. I’ve got family and friends who are massive Evertonians.”
Coady has 10 England caps, making his debut in August 2020 in the Nations League match against Denmark.
Coady is Everton’s fourth signing of the current transfer window after the arrivals of defender James Tarkowski, former Wolves team mate Ruben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.
Watford’s Ismaila Sarr did a David Beckham
Ismaila Sarr scored a spectacular David Beckham-style chip from his own half but then had a late penalty saved as Watford drew 1-1 with West Brom in the Championship.
David Beckham had scored a similar goal against Wimbledon in 1996.
The 24-year-old Senegal forward gave Watford lead in the 12th minute with a spectacular chip from almost 60 yards out, before Karlan Grant equalised in first half stoppage time for the West Brom. But Sarr missed a 73rd-minute penalty and the match ended in a draw.
West Brom manager Steve Bruce admitted he was torn between applauding Sarr’s wonder goal and criticising Button. “Like everybody in the ground, did I want to applaud it or look at my goalkeeper, thinking ‘where are you?!”’ said Bruce. “It’s a wonderful piece of skill by a very good player. I think he looked to see where my goalkeeper was and he [Sarr] executed it.
Meanwhile, Watford’s manager Rob Edwards called Sarr’s goal as ‘a moment of genius.’
“A moment of genius. It’s pretty special when you see a goal like that – and against the run of play too,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“It would have been pretty unjust if we had nicked that second goal from the penalty as Albion were up for it and were clearly the better side. But I’d have taken it.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'
On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Piyush Goyal agrees to clear outstanding RDF: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the streets with a vow to ‘Do or Die’
Rajasthan CM writes to PM Modi seeking national monument status for Mangarh Dham
Punjab: Farmers block highway in Phagwara over cane arrears
Rajasthan govt appoints BSP-turned-Congress MLAs Wajib Ali, Sandeep Yadav to state-run bodies
Reforms need of hour, stop opposing Electricity (Amendment) Bill just for sake of opposition: BJP
Maharashtra cabinet expansion Live Updates: 18 ministers likely to be sworn in today
Migrant worker suspected of killing woman in Kerala caught in TN
Ashok Gehlot govt disrupted social audit process of exposing financial irregularities under pressure: Activists
Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022: ‘Centre has betrayed us by presenting bill in Parliament’
Kumbakonam: Ambulance briefly stopped to allow Tamil Nadu Minister’s convoy
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai