scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Trouble in paradise for Barcelona, Everton rope in Conor Coady on loan from Wolves, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr scores from 60 yards

La Liga has blocked Barcelona from registering new players before season. England defender Conor Coady has joined Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ismaila Sarr scored from 60 yards but misses penalty.

By: Sports Desk |
August 9, 2022 7:49:50 am
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is one of the biggest signing by Barcelona; Conor Coady joins Everton on loan; Watford’s Ismaïla Sarr acknowledges the crowd after opening the scoring against West Brom. (Photos: AP, Twitter/Everton & Reuters)

Barcelona’s new signing Robert Lewandowski, may not be able to play the first game of the season after La Liga has blocked Barcelona from registering new players before season, as per reports.

Barcelona has surprised many in the offseason by making several high-profile signings despite a difficult situation financially.

After a trophyless season in which it didn’t have Lionel Messi for the first time in nearly two decades, the club went to the market and quickly became the top off-season spender in Europe.

Lewandowski arrived from Bayern Munich in a deal worth nearly 50 million euros ($50.9 million), while Raphinha came from Leeds United for nearly 60 million euros ($61.1 million) and Koundé from Sevilla for nearly 50 million euros ($50.9 million).

Barcelona also added young midfielder Franck Kessié and central defender Andreas Christensen, and renewed the contract of Dembélé.

Barcelona recently sold 25% of its Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years for nearly 670 million euros ($682.1 million), and sold a 25% stake of its production hub for 100 million euros ($101.8 million). On Sunday, it played its first game at the Camp Nou since it was renamed following a sponsorship and naming rights deal with Spotify.

Everton bring in Coady on loan

England defender Conor Coady has joined Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan, the Premier League clubs said.

The 29-year-old joined Wolves as a midfielder in 2015 from Huddersfield Town and was transformed into a central defender under former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo. He has made 317 appearances in all competitions for the club.

“It’s incredible to join Everton,” Coady, who captained Wolves for the last four yeas told the club’s TV channel.

“As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager (Frank Lampard) but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join.

“I’ve grown up around the city… I’m someone who was desperate to come here. I’ve got family and friends who are massive Evertonians.”

Coady has 10 England caps, making his debut in August 2020 in the Nations League match against Denmark.

Coady is Everton’s fourth signing of the current transfer window after the arrivals of defender James Tarkowski, former Wolves team mate Ruben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr did a David Beckham

Ismaila Sarr scored a spectacular David Beckham-style chip from his own half but then had a late penalty saved as Watford drew 1-1 with West Brom in the Championship.

David Beckham had scored a similar goal against Wimbledon in 1996.

The 24-year-old Senegal forward gave Watford lead in the 12th minute with a spectacular chip from almost 60 yards out, before Karlan Grant equalised in first half stoppage time for the West Brom. But Sarr missed a 73rd-minute penalty and the match ended in a draw.

West Brom manager Steve Bruce admitted he was torn between applauding Sarr’s wonder goal and criticising Button. “Like everybody in the ground, did I want to applaud it or look at my goalkeeper, thinking ‘where are you?!”’ said Bruce. “It’s a wonderful piece of skill by a very good player. I think he looked to see where my goalkeeper was and he [Sarr] executed it.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, Watford’s manager Rob Edwards called Sarr’s goal as ‘a moment of genius.’

“A moment of genius. It’s pretty special when you see a goal like that – and against the run of play too,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a yearPremium
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a year
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dreamPremium
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream

“It would have been pretty unjust if we had nicked that second goal from the penalty as Albion were up for it and were clearly the better side. But I’d have taken it.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 07:49:50 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

5

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

Featured Stories

Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Bellary Reddy wants to restart mining, Andhra tells SC ‘no objection’

Bellary Reddy wants to restart mining, Andhra tells SC ‘no objection’

India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign
CWG 2022

India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'
Jairam Ramesh interview

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu
Delhi Confidential

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu

On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
Recalling 'Quit India'

On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India finish fourth, win 4 gold medals on final day of CWG 2022
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 09: Latest News