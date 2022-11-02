While You Were Asleep: Tottenham progress through in Champions League, Liverpool beat Napoli, Bayern stay perfect with Inter win

Tottenham Hotspur beat Marseille 2-1 away from home in their last group fixture to guarantee progression into the Champions League Round of 16. It was Marseille who struck first in the final seconds of the first half stoppage time with a Chancel Mbemba Mangulu goal.

Spurs equalised via Clement Lenglet, nine minutes into the second half. The game stayed level for another 40 minutes or so before Pierre Emile Hojberg hit the winner in the stoppage time towards the end.

The win sealed top spot for Tottenham in Group D with 11 points, whereas Eintracht Frankfurt would be the second team to qualify from the group with one less point than the English club.

Liverpool beat Napoli

Jurgen Klopp and co avenged matchday one defeat at Napoli with a 3-0 finish to wrap up Group A and qualify for the Round of 16 with equal points alongside the Serie A leaders (15).

While the game at Anfield was level for most part, Mohamed Salah helped the Reds take the lead in the 85th minute.

Darwin Nunez made it 2-0 in the eighth minute of added time to seal the contest.

Bayern stay perfect with Inter win

Having already sealed their Champions League Round of 16 qualifications, Bayern Munich beat Inter, who had also pipped Barcelona for next round, on matchday six to finish with six wins in six games in Group C.

A Benjamin Pavard goal in the first half would help Bayern take the lead in Munich. While Eric Choupo-Moting would double the advantage in the 72nd minute.

Inter finished with 10 points, three clear of Barcelona who defeated Victoria Plzen 4-2 in their last match.