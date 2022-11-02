scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Tottenham progress through in Champions League, Liverpool beat Napoli, Bayern stay perfect with Inter win

The win sealed top spot for Tottenham in Group D with 11 points, whereas Eintracht Frankfurt would be the second team to qualify from the group with one less point than the English club.

(Left to right) Pierre Emile Hojberg celebrates his winner over Marseille, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, Alphonso Davies alongside Eric Choupo-Moting after the latter's goal vs Inter. (Photos: Tottenham, Liverpool & Bayern on Twitter)

Tottenham Hotspur beat Marseille 2-1 away from home in their last group fixture to guarantee progression into the Champions League Round of 16.  It was Marseille who struck first in the final seconds of the first half stoppage time with a Chancel Mbemba Mangulu goal.

Spurs equalised via Clement Lenglet, nine minutes into the second half. The game stayed level for another 40 minutes or so before Pierre Emile Hojberg hit the winner in the stoppage time towards the end.

The win sealed top spot for Tottenham in Group D with 11 points, whereas Eintracht Frankfurt would be the second team to qualify from the group with one less point than the English club.

Liverpool beat Napoli

Jurgen Klopp and co avenged matchday one defeat at Napoli with a 3-0 finish to wrap up Group A and qualify for the Round of 16 with equal points alongside the Serie A leaders (15).

 

While the game at Anfield was level for most part, Mohamed Salah helped the Reds take the lead in the 85th minute.

Darwin Nunez made it 2-0 in the eighth minute of added time to seal the contest.

Bayern stay perfect with Inter win

Having already sealed their Champions League Round of 16 qualifications, Bayern Munich beat Inter, who had also pipped Barcelona for next round, on matchday six to finish with six wins in six games in Group C.

A Benjamin Pavard goal in the first half would help Bayern take the lead in Munich. While Eric Choupo-Moting would double the advantage in the 72nd minute.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

Inter finished with 10 points, three clear of Barcelona who defeated Victoria Plzen 4-2 in their last match.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 08:30:43 am
Next Story

Visa wait time in India over 900 days while in China it’s 3 days, says diaspora group in online petition

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 02: Latest News