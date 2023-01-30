scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
While You Were Asleep: South Africa clinch ODI series against England, Madrid held to a 0-0 draw by Sociedad, Napoli beat Roma 2-1

Captain Temba Bavuma blasted a hundred 109 off 102 deliveries while David Miller scored a quickfire 58 off 37 to seal the match.

(Left to right) Temba Bavuma celebrates a century, Vunicius Jr. in tussle with Sociedad players and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (CSA on Twitter and Reuters)
Winning the second ODI by five wickets, South Africa clinched the three match ODI series against England at home. Winning the toss at Bloemfontein, the Proteas opted to bowl first.

Powered by fifties from Harry Brook, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, England posted 342 runs on the board in 50 overs. In return, the hosts chased down the total with five balls to spare.

Madrid held to a 0-0 draw by Sociedad

Battling Real Sociedad survived a pounding at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday when they held Real Madrid to a goalless draw in a frantic LaLiga match.

Real Madrid recorded 20 goal attempts compared to only seven created by the visitors who held their turf heroically to go home to San Sebastian with a point thanks to a string of saves by goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Vinicius Jr wasted two chances from close range, one in each half, with Remiro denying both. The keeper also made critical stops of efforts by Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Rodrygo.

With the result, Madrid are now five points behind Barcelona, who stand at the top of the La Liga table.

Napoli beat Roman 2-1

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone were enough for Roma to best Napoli 2-1 in Serie A on Sunday.

A win that helped them assert their dominance on top of the Italian league, with 53 points from 20 games, 13 ahead of second-placed Inter Milan. Roma are in sixth with 37 points.

Responding to Osimhen’s first half goal, Roma scored via substitute Stephan El Shaarawy before Simeone finished late in the game to bag three points for the hosts.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 08:19 IST
