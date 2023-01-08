While You Were Asleep: Sheffield Wednesday stun Newcastle, Burnley beat Bournemouth, Southampton pip Crystal Palace

Premier League Top four contenders Newcastle were shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday after their 2-1 defeat led to exit from the FA cup.

After a stalemate in the first half, Sheffield Wednesday started the second half strongly with two goals from Josh Windass. After falling 2-0 behind Eddie Howe’s men responded with Bruno Guimaraes’s goal. However, it wasn’t enough for them.

Eddie Howe after the game speaking to BBC said “(We are) bitterly disappointed to go out, I thought the performance was okay.”

“We created enough chances to win the tie and their goalkeeper made a number of great saves but we weren’t clinical enough when those presentable opportunities were there.” The Newcastle manager added.

Bournemouth eliminated by second division Burnley

Second-division Burnley defeated newly promoted Premiere league side Bournemouth 2-4 in the FA cup to eliminate them.

In a six-goal thriller, Manuel Benson opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Ryan Christie pulled one back immediately in the 12th minute. However, Burnley took the lead to the half-time courtesy of Anass Zaroury’s brace before halftime.

Young striker Dominic Solanke pulled one back immediately after the break however, Christie’s second goal in the game meant that Burnley is through.

After the game, Burnely manager Vincent Kompany “announcing his comeback” from his World Cup heroics with Morocco. “We started the beginning of the season with a kid who needed to prove he could play in English football, and fast forward six months and we have a superstar.”

Southampton beat Crystal Palace

Southampton has beaten Crystal Palace away from home 1-2 on Saturday at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London to qualify for the next round of the FA Cup.

Edouard took the lead in the 14th minute of the game. However, the young Southampton team responded with goals from James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong to inflict a home defeat for Crystal Palace.

In the league, Southhampton is in the 20th position fighting a relegation battle with 12 points. South Hampton has lost five out of their last five games. Crystal Palace on the other hand stays in 12th position with 22 points three points behind London rivals Chelsea.