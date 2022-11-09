While You Were Asleep: Sadio Mane walked off injured for Bayern, Lewandowski and Gerard Pique shown red cards and AC Milan’s Sergiño Dest misses his 3rd consecutive game

Bayern Munich wins 6-1 over Werder Bremen but the Senegal superstar Saido Mane walks off injured in the 20th minute.

Mane indicated discomfort in his right leg. Bayern Manager Julian Nagelsman said to Sky that Mane was stuck on the top of the shinbone and an X-Ray has to be done to examine the problem.

Leroy Sane replaced Sadio Mane after the injury. However fellow Mane’s fellow forward took Werder Bremen to the sword. He scored a hat trick. The Young Jamal Musiala had another excellent outing finishing off Sadio Mane’s assist to open the scoring.

Bayern's Sadio Mane, centre, and Bremen's Amos Pieper, second from right, challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

However, the newly promoted side replied with an equaliser. The joy didn’t last long as Bayern’s attack tore the Bremen defence.

Bayern stays at the top of the Bundesliga after the 14 match days. Union Berlin who have started the season impressively slip to third. Borrusia Dortmund stays in fourth after their defeat.

Robert Lewandowski and Gerard Pique were shown red cards at Osasuna

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski received his first red card in nearly a decade and the defender Gerard Pique was sent off from the bench.

Barcelona beat Osasuna on Tuesday to take the top spot in Laliga before the league stops for the World Cup in Qatar. The Catalan club have taken over Real Madrid after Madrid’s loss to Rayo Vallecano. Real Madrid will host Cádiz on Thursday.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Osasuna opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Barcelona replied with Pedri’s goal before halftime and Raphina’s second one to seal the victory in the 85th Minute.

The Polish superstar Lewandowski was sent for his strong tackle on Osasuna defender David García away from the ball. Whereas Pique was sent off for complaining to the referee following the halftime whistle.

Gerard Pique announced his retirement from Barcelona last week.

AC Milan’s Sergiño Dest missed his third consecutive game

AC Milan fullback Sergiño Dest missed the third consecutive match for the club on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday USA coach Gregg Berhalter will announce the roster for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old has made two starts and six substitute appearances for the Milan club. His last appearance came against Torino in the second half and his last start came against the London club Chelsea in the Champions League on October 5.

Sergiño Dest is the first choice right back for his country. The USA international is loaned from Barcelona in 2020.

The USA will take on Wales in their opening game at the World Cup on 22 November.