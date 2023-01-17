While You Were Asleep: Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly vs PSG, Sabalenka extends streak with Aus Open 1st-round win

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Saudi Arabia for the first time since joining Al Nassr after he was named as captain of Riyadh ST XI for an exhibition match against Lionel Messi’s Paris St Germain, officials announced on Monday.

The 37-year-old Portuguese will lead the team made up of players from Saudi sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr against Messi’s PSG in what will be the latest chapter of the celebrated global soccer rivalry.

Better tomorrows come from today’s hard work 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/uTnOzBMS2L — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 15, 2023

The line-up also features Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored in the shock group-stage win over Argentina in last year’s World Cup, and Saud Abdulhamid.

The highly anticipated showdown, which reportedly had more than 2 million online ticket requests, will take place in Riyadh on Thursday.

Sabalenka extends streak with Australian Open 1st-round win

Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten start to the year when she beat Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

The fifth-seeded Sabalenka, who won the Adelaide International title in the first week of the year, hit 29 winners to her opponent’s seven as she won her fifth consecutive match.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

“It wasn’t that easy, I’m super-happy to start with the win,” said Sabalenka, who will play American Shelby Rogers in the second round. “I have to work on my mindset and stay calm and not get too upset when I make mistakes. I really believe this is the only thing missing in my game.”

Sabalenka, who has yet to win a Grand Slam singles title, hasn’t made it past the fourth round at the Australian Open in five previous visits.

Advertisement

Colombia striker Jhon Durán set to join Aston Villa

Aston Villa reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Durán from Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire for a reported $18 million on Monday.

The 19-year-old Durán scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the Fire last season and has played three times for Colombia.

Advertisement

Villa said the deal was subject to Durán passing a medical examination, agreeing to personal terms, and obtaining a working visa.

Aston Villa can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Chicago Fire for the permanent transfer of 19-year-old striker, Jhon Durán. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 16, 2023

Durán will become Villa’s second signing of the January transfer window, after left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis.

Nottingham Forest signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras on a 6 1/2-year deal.

The 21-year-old Danilo came up through Palmeiras and has won two Copa Libertadores. Last year, he added the Sao Paulo state and Brazilian Serie A titles.

– With AP/Reuters inputs