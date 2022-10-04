While You Were Asleep: Ronaldo to leave United in January, Leicester end six match losing run, Higuaín announces retirement

After failing to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to leave Manchester United in January, as per the Telegraph.

The 37-year-old has become a benchwarmer for United, with Ten Hag handing him mere two starts since their 4-0 humiliation at Brentford on August 13.

Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure while sitting on the bench during the United’s 6-3 mauling at the hands of City in the Manchester derby. Despite making all of his five available substitutions, Ten Hag opted not to bring Ronaldo on “out of respect” for his “big career.”

Earlier, the Manchester United boss wanted to retain the Portuguese forward when he first took over at Old Trafford, but it is understood that Ten Hag will stand in Cristiano Ronaldo’s way if a suitable offer is made.

Ronaldo has made eight appearances for the Red Devils this season, scoring just one penalty in a 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League.

Leicester thump Nottingham Forest 4-0

Riding on the brace from midfielder James Maddison, Leicester City ended their six-match losing run after their thumping 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Maddison scored two — one being a curling free kick in off the far post — while Harvey Barnes and substitute Patson Daka, with a deft flick from Maddison’s cross.

Advertisement

Leicester scored three goals in a 10-minute span from the 25th to damage Forest’s fragile confidence. Leicester also kept a first clean sheet of the season.

After securing a return to the league after a 23-year absence, Forest has been one of Europe’s highest spenders — bringing in a record 22 players at a cost of more than $150 million.

Getting 22 new signings to gel is proving to be a mightily difficult task for Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.

Higuain announces retirement

Former Juventus, Real Madrid, Napoli and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced his retirement at the age of 34 from professional football.

Gracias Totales 🖤💗 The Argentine striker, Gonzalo Higuaín has announced today that he will retire and conclude his stellar career at the end of the 2022 MLS season. Don’t miss Higuaín’s final two regular season matches at #DRVPNKStadium this week! https://t.co/KlMGxvqX5c pic.twitter.com/mg9xY7Mbp2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 3, 2022

Higuan is currently playing for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS) will see out the season in attempt to push Phil Neville’s side into the play-offs. In 14 MLS games, the striker has scored 12 goals.

Advertisement

Higuain scored 31 goals in 75 appearances for Argentina and helped them reach the World Cup final in 2014 and the 2015 Copa America final.

“Mi motivación más grande es ayudar a los compañeros, sería el regalo más lindo que podría tener como jugador retirarme campeón con ellos.” Higuaín on what motivates him for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/IIf5B9aULr — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 3, 2022

His international career however came to a halt following Argentina’s defeat in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

“The day has arrived to say goodbye to football, a profession that has given me so much and one I feel privileged to have lived with its good and bad moments,” a visibly emotional Higuain told a news conference attended by the entire Inter Miami squad.

“I want to thank each technical staff that coached me: Club Palermo, River Plate, Real Madrid, Argentina, Napoli, Milan, Chelsea and finally Inter Miami.

“I’ll take beautiful moments with me in my head and in my heart.

“I had an unthinkable career and achieved more than I could imagine. It’s a decision I made three or four months ago.”