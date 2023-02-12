While You Were Asleep: Real Madrid win Club World Cup title, PSG lose again, Mueller keeps Bayern at top

A brace each from Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde helped Real Madrid beat Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal 5-3 to secure their eighth Club World Cup title on Saturday.

Vinícius opened the scoring in the 13th minute and curled home Madrid’s fifth and final goal in the 69th.

Luciano Vietto scored twice and Moussa Marega once for the Asian champions, who fell behind early and never got closer than 2-1 by halftime.

The moment Real Madrid C.F. became five-time #ClubWC Champions 🏆 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 11, 2023

Madrid last won the Club World Cup in 2018.

Karim Benzema cued the opener after exchanges with Valverde and played Vinicius clear to beat goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

Valverde smashed a poor clearance between the legs of a defender, who deflected it slightly before it whizzed past Al-Mayouf in the 18th.

Al-Hilal found its stride after Marega caught Madrid’s backline trying to spring an offside trap in the 26th.

Vinicius set up Benzema for Real’s third with a brilliant cross with the outside of his boot in the 54th minute, before Valverde extended their lead from close-range.

Vietto reduced the deficit for Al Hilal from another counter five minutes later but any hopes of a comeback were swiftly dashed as Vinicius added another for Real in the 69th with a tidy finish after playing the ball through a defender’s legs.

Monaco stun PSG

Advertisement

PSG suffered their second straight loss in all competitions as Monaco defeated them 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were out injured but Neymar played. PSG will face Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of Champions League round of 16.

Undefeated in all competitions from August to December, PSG has become fragile. It lost to Lens and Rennes in the league last month and was knocked out by Marseille in the last 16 of the French Cup on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice for Monaco. His blocked shot rebounded for Aleksandr Golovin to beat PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the fourth minute.

Ben Yedder doubled the lead in the 18th as Monaco pressed high up the pitch. Krepin Diatta dispossessed El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Ben Yedder buried an angled strike into the far corner.

Teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery pulled one back for PSG by tapping home a low cross from Juan Bernat in the 39th.

“We have conceded a lot of goals since the restart of the season,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said. “We must rediscover our balance, defensively.”

Mueller scores for Bayern

Thomas Mueller celebrated his record Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich by scoring in a 3-0 win over Bochum.

Advertisement

It was Mueller’s 428th league appearance for Bayern, one more than club great Gerd Mueller, and the most for any outfield player at the club. Only goalkeepers Oliver Kahn (429) and Sepp Meier (473) have played more Bundesliga games for Bayern.

Mueller capitalized on a botched backpass from Bochum defender Saidy Janko to break the deadlock in the 41st minute.

Advertisement

Bayern substitute Kingsley Coman finished some fine combination play in the 64th and Serge Gnabry sealed it with a penalty in the 73rd after he was fouled by the luckless Janko.

It kept Bayern one point clear of Union Berlin, which came from behind to beat Leipzig 2-1 again in the late game.