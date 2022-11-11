While You Were Asleep: Kroos stars in Real Madrid’s win over Cadiz, Manchester United beat Aston Villa 4-2, Juventus move into top 4 in Serie A

Tony Kroos scored and assisted one as Real Madrid got back to winning ways after their 2-1 win over second-bottom Cadiz. The win also helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side to move closer to Barcelona going into the World Cup break.

The champions returned to winning ways after losing 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano on Monday, their first league defeat of the season, and are second in the standings on 35 points, two behind leaders Barcelona.

Real opened the scoring in the 40th minute when Kroos delivered a perfect deep cross from a short corner on the left touchline that found Militao who headed into the empty net. Real controlled the game after the break and Kroos doubled the lead with a powerful strike from a rebound in the 70th minute.

Cadiz grabbed a consolation when Courtois failed to hold a long-range strike by Theo Bongonda and Lucas Perez slammed the ball into the net.

League Cup: Manchester United beat Aston Villa 4-2

Manchester United rallied twice to beat Aston Villa 4-2 in advance to last 16 of the English League Cup. After a slow opening 45 minutes, the game came alive after the break with all six goals scored in the second half.

United forward Anthony Martial cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ opener within seconds, then Marcus Rashford struck after Diogo Dalot’s own goal had put the visitors back in front.

Bruno Fernandes then put United ahead in the 78th minute before Scott McTominay added a fourth in stoppage time, with both goals set up by teenager Alejandro Garnacho after he had come off the bench.

Defending champion Liverpool and Manchester City were drawn to face each other in the next round. Man United will play Burnley at home.

Serie A: Juventus beat Verona 1-0

Moise Kean’s goal was enough for Juventus to win 1-0 at bottom club Hellas Verona on Thursday to move fourth in the league standings.

Juventus is just two points below AC Milan and Lazio.

Juventus hosts Lazio at the weekend in the final round before Serie A stops for the World Cup and the traditional winter break.

It was Juve’s fifth straight league victory after winning just three of its opening nine Serie A matches. Massimiliano Allegri’s side was also eliminated from the Champions League after the group stage.

Juventus defender Alex Sandro was sent off in stoppage time for fouling Kevin Lasagna just outside the area, denying Verona a clear goalscoring opportunity.