While You Were Asleep: Real Madrid thrash Liverpool at Anfield, Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt, Kevin De Bryune to miss out the clash against RB Leipzig

Comeback kings Real Madrid thrash Liverpool 2-5 in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday. In a seven-goal thriller, the hosts first attained a 2-0 lead in the first quarter of the game however, Real courtesy of braces from Vinicus Jr, Karim Benzama and Eder Militao’s solo goal take the 3-goal lead into the second leg of Round Of 16.

“It’s hard to sum it up straight after the game,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after the game speaking to BT Sport.

“Mixed feelings. Frustration with the result. For large parts of the first half, we performed well and were unlucky to be level at halftime. We made too many mistakes. Real Madrid punished us every time tonight.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Vinicius Jr after the game for his Man Of the Match performance. “Vinicius is the most decisive player in world football today,” he said.

Napoli took a 0-2 lead against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League

Seria A league leaders Napoli took a 0-2 lead against German club Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Inform striker Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 40th minute and later Giovanni Di Lorenzo doubled the lead into the hour mark.

“There’s still a match, we still have to play it,” Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti said after the game.

“Arrogance is the biggest enemy,” he added.

“We tried everything,” Frankfurt midfielder Mario Götze said after the game. “The game flowed against us, also with the red card. It was a killer for us. We didn’t do badly in the first few minutes. They played well in the end.”

Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani was sent off in the game in the 58th minute

Kevin De Bryune added to the injury list alongside Aymeric Laporte for the clash against RB Leipzig

Manchester City ace midfielder Kevin De Bryune will miss the Champions League Round of 16 against Germany’s RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

De Bryune has been in sensational form this season with 18 assists from 31 games in all competitions. His partnership with star striker Erling Haaland has been a threat to all the sides playing against Manchester City.

“Unfortunately, sometimes it happens. He (De Bruyne) didn’t feel good right after the game with Forest… yesterday Aymer (Laporte) didn’t feel good. Another player is going to play. It happens sometimes,” City boss Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte will also miss the clash.

“Today we trained and it’s there but that doesn’t mean we’ll win. But I have a good feeling.” Guardiola added.