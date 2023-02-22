scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

While You Were Asleep: Real Madrid thrash Liverpool at Anfield, Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt, Kevin De Bryune to miss out the clash against RB Leipzig

Comeback kings Real Madrid thrash Liverpool 2-5 after going behind 2-0, Napoli took a 0-2 lead against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, Kevin De Bryune added to the injury list alongside Aymeric Laporte for the clash against RB Leipzig

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Manchester City's Kevin De Bryune from left to right. (AP)
Listen to this article
While You Were Asleep: Real Madrid thrash Liverpool at Anfield, Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt, Kevin De Bryune to miss out the clash against RB Leipzig
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Comeback kings Real Madrid thrash Liverpool 2-5 in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday. In a seven-goal thriller, the hosts first attained a 2-0 lead in the first quarter of the game however, Real courtesy of braces from Vinicus Jr, Karim Benzama and Eder Militao’s solo goal take the 3-goal lead into the second leg of Round Of 16.

“It’s hard to sum it up straight after the game,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after the game speaking to BT Sport.

“Mixed feelings. Frustration with the result. For large parts of the first half, we performed well and were unlucky to be level at halftime. We made too many mistakes. Real Madrid punished us every time tonight.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Vinicius Jr after the game for his Man Of the Match performance. “Vinicius is the most decisive player in world football today,” he said.

Napoli took a 0-2 lead against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League

Seria A league leaders Napoli took a 0-2 lead against German club Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Inform striker Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 40th minute and later Giovanni Di Lorenzo doubled the lead into the hour mark.

“There’s still a match, we still have to play it,” Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti said after the game.

“Arrogance is the biggest enemy,” he added.

“We tried everything,” Frankfurt midfielder Mario Götze said after the game. “The game flowed against us, also with the red card. It was a killer for us. We didn’t do badly in the first few minutes. They played well in the end.”

Advertisement

Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani was sent off in the game in the 58th minute

Kevin De Bryune added to the injury list alongside Aymeric Laporte for the clash against RB Leipzig

Manchester City ace midfielder Kevin De Bryune will miss the Champions League Round of 16 against Germany’s RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

Advertisement

De Bryune has been in sensational form this season with 18 assists from 31 games in all competitions. His partnership with star striker Erling Haaland has been a threat to all the sides playing against Manchester City.

“Unfortunately, sometimes it happens. He (De Bruyne) didn’t feel good right after the game with Forest… yesterday Aymer (Laporte) didn’t feel good. Another player is going to play. It happens sometimes,” City boss Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte will also miss the clash.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...

“Today we trained and it’s there but that doesn’t mean we’ll win. But I have a good feeling.” Guardiola added.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 07:55 IST
Next Story

Biden and Putin give clashing claims of who is to blame on Ukraine

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
close