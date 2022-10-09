While You Were Asleep: Real Madrid eke past Getafe, PSG drop points, Harry Kane scores winner for Tottenham

A third-minute header from Eder Militao helped to beat Getafe 1-0 and to move three points clear of Barcelona.

Militao charged in at the near post to thump home a corner kick by Luka Modric.

Yet despite their early breakthrough and dominant performance, Real were unable to break down Getafe’s defensive wall and extend their lead.

Playing at Getafe has often caused trouble for Real, who were winless in their two previous visits, having failed to score in both matches.

After the early goal, Real piled on the pressure. Rodrygo missed a great chance with a close-range header and Modric, fired a bullet-shot wide from the edge of the box.

Real Madrid were also denied a penalty just before the break, when Vinicius Jr was fouled inside the box but a VAR check spotted that the ball had gone out on the left touchline in the build-up.

Rodrygo had a goal ruled out in the second half, later after the VAR decided he was narrowly offside.

Ligue 1: PSG extend winning run

PSG salvaged a goalless draw at Stade de Reims after Sergio Ramos picked up a straight red card in the 41st minute.

PSG have 26 points from 10 games and lead Olympique de Marseille, who slumped to a 2-1 home defeat by AC Ajaccio, by three points.

It's over! No winner in this meeting. Reduced to ten, we bring back 1⃣ point on this trip to Reims. @StadeDeReims 0⃣-0⃣ @PSG_English#𝗦𝗗𝗥𝗣𝗦𝗚 pic.twitter.com/H8ScyAWcd7 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 8, 2022

PSG had the best chance through Mbappe, who was denied from close range by Yehvann Diouf in the 33rd minute.

Ramos, however, picked up a yellow card after arguing with referee Pierre Gaillouste, who an instant later went back to the Spaniard and handed him a straight red card.

PSG looked disjointed and pedestrian after making five changes to the side that drew with Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday. Neymar, Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi were reserves while Lionel Messi was rested after a calf knock against Benfica.

Premier League: Kane stars for Tottenham

Harry Kane’s first-half header was enough for Tottenham to seal all three points in a 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham dedicated the win to fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died this week at the age of 61.

Spurs took the lead in the 22nd minute when Son Heung-min’s cross to the near post was deftly turned home by a glancing header from Kane.

Kane has eight league goals in nine matches, although he still lags far behind Erling Haaland’s 15 for Manchester City.

Tottenham was also coming off a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend and a disappointing 0-0 draw at Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Manager Antonio Conte ripped up his playbook as a result and switched to a 3-5-2 formation with Matt Doherty and Yves Bissouma handed rare starts.