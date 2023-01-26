While You Were Asleep: Rashford shines for Manchester United, Reyna rescues Dortmund again, Dembele wins it for Barcelona

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Wouth Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes helped Manchester United to register a 3-0 away win in the first lef of the League Cup semifinals against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Rashford opened the scoring for United after six minutes with a run from the halfway line before bursting past Joe Worrall and Remo Freuler in the box and finishing clinically.

It was the in-form England forward’s 10th goal in as many games since returning from the World Cup and his fifth in the League Cup this season. No player from Europe’s big five leagues has scored as many over that period.

Weghorst, who signed on loan from Burnley this month, scored his first for his new club in the 45th.

Antony’s shot from the edge of the box was only parried by Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and Weghorst reacted sharply to convert the rebound.

Fernandes rounded off the scoring in the 89th and likely ended Forest’s slim hopes of a comeback.

United hasn’t won a trophy since 2017 when Jose Mourinho’s team lifted the League Cup and Europa League in his first season in charge.

Reyna shines for Dortmund

Gio Reyna again came off the bench to score a late winner for Borussia Dortmund, securing a 2-1 victory at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

Reyna also scored Dortmund’s late winner in a 4-3 win against Augsburg on Sunday, and repeated the feat on Wednesday after coming on with just under half an hour remaining.

Fellow substitute Sébastien Haller headed on a free kick for Reyna to sweep home in the third minute of injury time. The American ran toward the corner flag pointing to the sky with his right index finger. After celebrating with teammates, he faced fans with his fists to his ears, as if showing he’s blocking out the fallout from his family’s dispute with former US coach Gregg Berhalter that has led to turmoil at the US Soccer Federation.

Reyna’s goal, his fourth of the season, keeps Dortmund’s winning start to 2023 intact and moves the team five points behind league leader Bayern Munich, who have drawn twice since returning from the winter break.

Our 12th player 🫶 pic.twitter.com/PQ3ofVjCwV — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 25, 2023

“We’re happy to come out of the starting blocks like that into the new year,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said. “We know we have a lot of work in front of us.”

It wasn’t pretty or convincing, and Dortmund had to rely on luck at times.

Dembele excels for Barcelona

Dembele scored the winning goal early in the second half as Barcelona defeated 10-man Real Sociedad 1-0.

There were only cheers from the crowd at the Camp Nou after the France forward led the hosts to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The result ended a nine-game winning streak for Sociedad, who played a man down from the 40th minute after Brais Méndez was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Sergio Busquets.

It was Sociedad’s 27th straight loss to Barcelona as a visitor. Sociedad have not won at Barça in 31 matches, dating back to 1991.

Barcelona fans had been upset with Dembélé after he refused to accept the club’s decision to loan him to another club last summer. He has been playing well and been crucial for the team recently, though, and again created several opportunities Wednesday before scoring his third goal in six matches.

Some fans were on their feet to give him an ovation when Dembélé was replaced by Ansu Fati in the 84th.

Barcelona was eliminated in the round of 16 last season and won the Copa in 2021 for its last title before the departure of Lionel Messi. The Catalan club has won four matches in a row, including the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.