While You Were Asleep: Rashford stars in Man Utd win, Romeo Beckham joins Brentford, Klopp hails new signing Gakpo

It’s five wins in a row in all competitions for Manchester United since the World Cup and they are into the FA Cup Fourth Round. Manchester United defeated Everton 3-1 in their FA Cup clash.

Rashford set up Antony’s early opener and saw a second-half cross turned into his own net by Conor Coady, scorer of Everton’s equalizer.

Then, in stoppage time, Rashford kept his scoring run going by sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot after Ben Godfrey fouled Alejandro Garnacho.

Erik ten Hag named a strong side for his first taste of the FA Cup, but notably selected Luke Shaw at center back while Lisandro Martinez — without a start since Argentina’s World Cup group game against Mexico on November 26 — joined Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof on the bench.

United did enough to make it seven straight wins in all competitions for the first time since 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in caretaker charge.

The Beckham name returns to the Premier League

David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham has joined Premier League side Brentford on loan from Inter Miami. Brentford have confirmed the loan deal of Romeo Beckham to their B team for the season.

The 20-year-old joins on loan from Inter Miami until the end of the 2022/23 season

The 20-year-old trained with Brentford’s B team at the end of the last MLS season.

“I’m very proud and very happy to be here,” said Romeo.

"It's a very exciting place to be"

“It was a fun season (in the USA) and there were a lot of ups and downs but I’m excited to come here and see what I can do.

“I came here at the start to keep fit during the off season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I’ve never been so excited.

“They’ve (MacFarlane and assistant coach Sam Saunders) helped me massively over the last couple of months and I’m excited to see what else they can help me with to really progress in football.

“If you look at Brentford as a club, it’s very positive and it’s a club that is on the rise very quickly. I’m very grateful to be here.”

Klopp on Gapko

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed new signing Cody Gakpo ahead of his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Wolves.

"Our first impressions of him are brilliant."

Liverpool came in late to win the race to sign Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for £43million, trumping Manchester United.

“There were easier moments to join Liverpool. Last year, we were not qualified for the Champions League already but it looked like it would happen,” said Klopp.

get a first look at Cody Gakpo in action, as we prepare to take on Wolves

“This year, we cannot guarantee that but Cody never asked. From time-to-time players ask, ‘Do you think you can make the Champions League?’ but he can read the table himself, so he knew it would be a tight decision.

“But what I like about this is he’s obviously a guy who doesn’t want to jump on a running train, he wants to push the train. I like that a lot. Good for him, as well, because it always helps in life if you are a little bit like that. That’s how it is.”