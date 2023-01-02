scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

While You Were Asleep: PSG lose 3-1 to Lens, Aston Villa two up Tottenham & Chelsea drop points vs Nottingham

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. are expected to return back for the French champions in training earlier this week.

(Left to right) RC Lens players celebrate scoring a goal vs PSG, Aston Villa players huddle after taking the initial lead vs Spurs and Serge Aurier scores to make 1-1 against Chelsea. (Ligue 1, Aston Villa & Premier League on Twitter)

Starting without Neymar and Messi in their first Ligue 1 match of the new calendar year, Paris Saint Germain registered their first defeat, a comprehensive one against Lens as they went down 3-1 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Przemysław Frankowski opened Lens’ account in the fifth minute of the game. But he was quickly nullified by Hugo Ekitike, who started up front with Kylian Mbappe for PSG in a 4-3-2-1 formation. The game went level until the 28th minute when Lois Openda gave the hosts an advantage once again before Alexis Claude Maurice eventually sealed the match two minutes into the second half.

With the defeat now, Lens have closed their gap with league toppers by four points in 17 games. This was the first defeat of the season for the Ligue 1 champions, who have also drawn two matches.

Tottenham two upped by Aston Villa

Facing Aston Villa for only the second time in his managerial career, Antonio Conte faced defeat as visitors scored two to the good to beat the North London club on the first day of the new year in their English Premier League encounter.

Goals from Emi Buendía and Douglas Luiz in the 50th and 73rd minute were more than enough for Villa, who are now positioned 12th in the points table with 21 points after 17 games. Spurs (30) on the other hand missed on the opportunity to eclipse Manchester United (32) in the table for a top four spot.

They will next face Crystal Palace on Thursday, January 5 away in the league whereas Villa face Wolves on the simultaneously.

Chelsea drop points vs Nottingham

Despite taking an early lead via a Raheem Sterling goal in the 16th minute, Chelsea dropped points away at relegation facing Nottingham Forest.

The home team would pounce back following a goal from Serge Aurier in the 63rd minute to avoid Chelsea (25) draw closer to Liverpool (28) at the sixth spot in the points table.

“In the second half we deserved more than one point,” Aurier said post-match. “We’ve started the year well and now we have to continue to fight together to stay in the Premier League.”

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 08:08 IST
