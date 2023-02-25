While You Were Asleep: Greenwood to become a father, Guardiola calls Foden a ‘diamond’, Solomon rescues Fulham

Manchester City boss lauds the mid-fielder and trusts him to regain his form

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauds mid-fielder Phil Foden and calls him a “diamond” player and said he has the full trust that the 22-year-old will regain his form.

Guardiola said, “If you are saying that I don’t trust Phil, forget about it. Phil is our diamond. He needs to be himself. I saw other players better than him at times after the World Cup.”

Foden has missed more than one-third of the game for Manchester City this season. “He made an incredible effort, playing with pain, and arrived at a moment when he said, ‘Pep, I cannot any more, so he had to rest,” Pep said.

“We gave him a week or two off, and after that Riyad Mahrez was in his best time of the season and Jack Grealish made a step forward,” he added.

Greenwood to become a father weeks after charges of attempted rape and assault were dropped

Manchester United player Mason Greenwood is all set to become a father just weeks after charges of attempted rape and assault were dropped again.

According to a report in The Sun, Greenwood’s family are “looking forward” to welcoming the child in the summer.

Greenwood was charged with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October 2022. However, it was announced earlier in February that the charges would be dropped against him.

However, members of Manchester United’s women’s team are seriously concerned about the prospect of Greenwood returning after hearing audio that was released on social media before the forward’s arrest, as reported by The Athletic.

Manchester United Women’s Supporters’ Club founder Natalie Burrell echoed their sentiments. “I don’t think he should play again for Manchester United,’ Burrell said to the Athletic. ‘It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. They need to make a statement and letting him back would be the worst thing they could do,” she said

Fulham and Wolves share points

In a mid-table clash between Fulham and Wolves, it ended up all square after 90 minutes at the Craven Cottage in London in the Premier League on Friday.

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring for the Wolves halfway through the first half. However, substitute Manor Solomon equalised in the second half at around the hour mark to help Fulham get the point and keep them in the sixth spot in the table for a European spot.

“We came here to win the match,” Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui told the BBC. “We played a good match with big commitment and hard work.

“In the first half, I think we overcame them. It was a pity with the problems we had in the second half and we had to change. After their goal it was a more balanced match.” he added.

“Many things were different in the second half, the dynamic of the team and the way we pressed the ball,” Fulham coach Marco Silva told Sky Sports. “We didn’t do that well enough from the start.