While You Were Asleep: Pedri helps Barca win his 100th match, Tottenham ram Preston 3-0, Manchester United beat Reading 3-1

Spanish midfielder Pedri came off the bench to score the only goal in his 100th match for the club as Barcelona beat Girona in their La Liga fixture on Saturday. The 20-year-old scored in the 61st minute of the game to give Barcelona a lead away from home.

The move originated from the right as the visitors won the ball deep in Girona territory and moved it towards left with a fine sequence of passing before Jordi Alba pulled one back in for Pedri at the far post to put the ball into an empty net.

Barcelona were without Poland striker Robert Lewandowski and Spain forward Ferran Torres through suspension and lacked potency in the forward areas. France winger Ousmane Dembele also went off in the first half, with what looked like a thigh injury.

“Pedri is a differential. He looks between the lines and attacks the spaces. Add goals to that, and we are talking about one of the best midfielders in the world at 20 years old,” Barcelona manager Xavi said afterwards.

Tottenham ram Preston 3-0

Playing in their fourth round FA Cup match, Tottenham Hotspur rammed Preston 3-0. Son Heung-min scored twice while Arnaut Danjuma scored one late in the game to make it 3-0.

After a stalemate of a first half, Son opened the scoring in the 50th minute before doubling the advantage in the 69th minute.

Apart from a brief spell in between Tottenham’s goals, Preston rarely troubled the away side who did not even need to bring leading scorer Harry Kane off the bench.

Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma, who signed for Spurs on loan from Spanish club Villarreal this week, came off the bench to score his side’s third with a close-range finish late on.

Manchester United beat Reading 3-1

Manchester United’s Brazil midfielder Casemiro scored twice as they beat second-tier Reading 3-1 to reach the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday but Marcus Rashford was denied a record.

Visitors Reading were riding their luck and holding on until Casemiro opened the scoring in the 54th minute, cleverly dinking the ball over goalkeeper Joe Lumley from Antony’s pass.

CASEMIRO FROM DISTANCE FOR HIS SECOND GOAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/O5nLQD9Ml1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2023

The former Real Madrid player extended United’s lead four minutes later with a fizzing shot from 25 metres.

Fred made it 3-0 with a backheel before Reading had former Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll sent off for a second yellow card earned for a sliding tackle on Casemiro.